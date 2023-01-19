An Underwater Year Of The Rabbit

IMAGE: Scuba divers wearing traditional lion dance costumes and dresses as the God of Prosperity in an aquarium marking the Lunar New Year at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Aquaria KLCC is launching its Lunar New Year campaign 'Gong Sea Bunnies' in conjunction of the Year of the Rabbit, which begins on January 22.

The event features a showcase of several activities such as underwater lion dance and feeding session with the God of Prosperity, performed by in-house skilled scuba divers throughout the festive season. All Photographs: Annice Lyn/Getty Images

IMAGE: Scuba divers dress in lion dance costumes before performing an underwater lion dance.

IMAGE: Divers dress in lion dance costumes before the dance.

IMAGE: Muhammed Nizamubbin bin Azaman, 30, a scuba diver wears goggles and dresses as the God of Prosperity.

IMAGE: A Malaysian scuba diver prepares for an underwater performance.

IMAGE: Scuba divers, Mohd Ariff bin Mohd Idros, 30, left, and Wan Hamizan bin Roslan, 30, transport a traditional lion dance costume into the aquarium.

IMAGE: Divers dresses in Chinese New Year costumes as they prepare their diving tanks.

IMAGE: Divers wearing traditional lion dance costumes and dresses prepare for an underwater performance.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com