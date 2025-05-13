CBSE Class 12 Results: Over 1 Lakh Students Score Above 90%

Girls have outshone boys by over five percentage points in the CBSE class 12 board exam results announced on Tuesday.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 board exam results 2025.

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, girls have outshone boys by over five percentage points.

This year, 88.39 per cent of the candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent.

Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

Region-wise, Vijayawada is on top with 99.60 per cent pass percentage.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment (that is, failed in one or two subjects but cleared all others).

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.

How to check your CBSE Class 12 results

To check your results, visit the official CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2025' link.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, security pin, and submit.

Students can also access their results via SMS or text message.

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number> and send the message to 7738299899

With inputs from PTI.