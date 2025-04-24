5 Attempts, 1 Dream: Meet UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey

A biochemistry postgrad with a passion for poetry and science, Prayagraj’s Shakti Dubey credits er family, teachers and her own sheer persistence for her success.

IMAGE: Shakti Dubey has ranked first across India in the the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shakti Dubey has emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) topper in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Among the three women who secured spots in the top five, Shakti achieved this milestone in her fifth attempt, choosing political science and international relations as her optional subjects.

A native of Naini in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shakti holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She further pursued a master’s degree in the same field from Banaras Hindu University, where she developed a keen interest in cancer therapy research, particularly working on nanoparticle-based delivery of siRNA.

Alongside her academic achievements, she also enjoys writing poems.

Shakti Dubey's study tips

For the last seven years, Shakti has been preparing diligently for the civil services examination in Delhi. The long and demanding journey finally paid off this year when she clinched the top position in one of the most competitive exams in the country.

Speaking about her success, the 28-year-old says, “I worked hard for many years. At first, I couldn’t believe the result but the feeling has slowly started to sink in. My family is overjoyed. My brother had even predicted I would secure the first rank!”

Shakti recalls the moment she found out about her result. “We knew the results would be announced between 1 and 2 pm. I tried to rest but anxiety got the better of me. As soon as I downloaded the PDF, my first call went to my parents.”

Grateful for the support she received, she credited her parents and teachers for her achievement. “Since childhood, my parents inspired me to study. My teachers always encouraged me. Their belief in me kept me going.”

Shakti also revealed how she overcame setbacks during her earlier attempts. “Handling failure requires self-confidence. You must believe that your mistakes can be corrected. When you have the support of your family, it becomes easier to keep going.”

To future aspirants, she advised focusing on a minimal number of resources, learning from previous toppers’ strategies, and emphasizing practice through mock tests.

Shakti comes from a modest, hardworking family.

Her father, Devendra Dubey, is a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, currently posted in the traffic department in Prayagraj.

Her mother, Prema Dubey, is a homemaker.

Shakti's mother can't stop smiling

Shakti’s sister, Pragati, is also preparing for the civil services while her brother is pursuing an MCA degree.

Her mother expressed immense pride, attributing Shakti’s success to divine blessings. "She studied day and night. I believe it's all because of Mahadev’s blessings.”

Her father added, “We are extremely proud. My only role was to ensure she had everything she needed. Her success is the result of her relentless hard work and God’s grace.”

Haryana’s Harshita Goyal and Maharashtra’s Dongre Archit Parag secured the second and third ranks respectively in this year’s UPSC CSE.

Inputs from ANI and PTI