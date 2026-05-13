CBSE Class 12 Results Declared; Pass Percentage Dips

CBSE Class 12 results reveal a dip in the overall pass percentage, despite a significant number of students scoring above 90%, highlighting key trends in student performance.

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Key points CBSE class 12 results show over 85% of students passed the exams.

The overall pass percentage dipped by over three percentage points compared to last year.

Over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks.

Girls outperformed boys in the examinations, with a higher pass percentage.

The CBSE class 12 exam results were declared on May 13 as a senior official announced that over 85 per cent candidates have cleared the exams this year.

The results show that the overall pass percentage dipped by over three percentage points compared to the last year.

Key highlights of CBSE class 12 results

Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that while more than 85 per cent of the students have passed the exams, over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks.

Further, 17,000-plus candidates secured more than 95 per cent, according to Bhardwaj.

Analysis of pass percentage and compartment category

He said over 1.63 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category, marking an increase of nearly two percentage points from last year.

(The CBSE compartment category is a supplementary examination opportunity for students who fail to pass one or two subjects in their main class 10 or class 12 board exams.

It allows them to reappear for the failed subject(s) in a later exam (usually July/August); if they pass they do not have to repeat the academic year.)

Gender-based performance in CBSE exams

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations, recording a pass percentage of more than 88; for boys, it stood at 82.