Can Stress, Dehydration Cause Stomach Pain?

Is your stomach pain making it difficult for you to step out of bed or concentrate on work?

Struggling to do your daily chores due to a constant abdominal ache?

It's time to consult your doctor without any further delay.

While stomach pain can be common to all age groups, it can be frustrating and annoying when it begins to interfere with your daily routine.

What causes stomach pain?

Stomach pain could be caused due to food poisoning or indigestion.

It is commonly linked to eating sweets, overeating, food poisoning or acid reflux.

However, pain can also arise due to factors such as poor eating habits, infections and even underlying health conditions.

Apart from these, there are several other causes that people don’t know about so they fail to address them.

1: Dehydration

An average human body requires eight to 10 glasses of water every day.

When you are not drinking enough water, it will lead to poor digestion, constipation and abdominal cramping.

Due to dehydration, there will be an imbalance of electrolytes, thus inviting abdominal pain and discomfort.

Preventive measures

Drink at least two to three litres of water daily.





Incorporate foods such as cucumbers, oranges and watermelon into your diet as they have higher water content.





Stay away from excessive caffeine and alcohol, which are major dehydration causes.

2. Stress and anxiety

Are you often stressed or anxious due to something that is happening in your personal or professional life?

Well, stomach pain can result from constant stress and anxiety.

The gut and brain are connected through the gut-brain axis, meaning psychological stress can cause stomach pain.

When you're stressed, your body releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline which can interfere with your digestion process and cause excessive acid production.

Hence, there can be bloating, cramping or even Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

It is essential to consult a doctor and get yourself educated about the gut and brain connection.

Preventive measures

You have to accept that stress is part of life.





To cope with stress and anxiety, experts advise practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or yoga.





Eat a well-balanced diet that includes all the vital nutrients.





Avoid junk, spicy, canned and processed foods.





Quit smoking and alcohol.





Exercise daily.





Self-care and counselling can be helpful.

3. Food intolerances

A large number of people tend to experience food intolerances without realising it.

Lactose, gluten, artificial sweeteners and even certain fruits can lead to abdominal pain, bloating, cramps and discomfort.

Preventive measures

Keep a food diary and note down the triggers and symptoms.





It will be a good idea to eliminate the foods causing allergies with the help of a doctor who can advise alternatives that you can instead add to your diet.

4. Sedentary lifestyle

Currently, a majority of people lead sedentary lives that involves sitting for extended hours, junk food consumption and the absence of physical activity.

A lack of movement can slow digestion, leading to bloating, constipation, stomach discomfort and pain.

Preventive measures

Get up and stretch from time to time by taking frequent breaks.





Maintain an appropriate posture while sitting; this will help your digestive process and ease stomach pain.

5. Pancreatitis

When there is inflammation in your pancreas, it causes pancreatitis, which can lead to stomach pain in patients.

Preventive measures

Eat fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains.





Limit alcohol and smoking.





Exercise and maintain an optimum weight.





Avoid fatty foods.

What to do if you have stomach pain: Tips and remedies

1. Eat small and frequent meals.

2. Apply a warm compress to relax those stressed abdominal muscles and improve digestion.

3. Chew food slowly.

4. Exercise regularly.

5. If the pain is intense, don't do any vigorous activities.

6. Take medication as per the doctor’s advice.

7. Avoid gaseous foods such as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower that may aggravate your stomach pain.

