Can Smoking Lead To Heart Attack?

Dr Ashish Mishra, consultant interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, explains how smoking and alcohol can impair your heart health and lead to cardiac arrest.

How to prevent a heart attack? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Animal -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

According to a report by the American College of Cardiology, 30 per cent of deaths in India are due to cardiovascular diseases, with ischemic heart disease as the primary cause of mortality.

The report further said that high rates of diabetes and hypertension, along with urban lifestyle factors such as poor diet and pollution, have contributed to this concerning trend.

Given the rising cardiovascular problems across the country, it is necessary to pay utmost attention to heart health.

With timely diagnosis and expert intervention, we will be able to cut down the chances of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases that are known to cause higher morbidity and mortality rates.

What are the main causes of heart attacks?

These are the various causes of heart problems.

Eating too much saturated fat, trans-fat, cholesterol, calorie-rich and salt-rich foods can make you susceptible to cardiac problems.

A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of heart attack which can even lead to death.

Smoking and tobacco consumption not only impairs the lungs but also affects your heart. Smoking tends to narrow the blood vessels leading to heart disease and stroke.

Too much alcohol can raise one’s blood pressure and contribute to heart problems.

Uncontrolled hypertension can take a toll on the arteries, causing a heart attack. Having high cholesterol levels due to poor eating habits can lead to a build-up of plaque in arteries, increasing heart disease risk.

Obesity -- even being overweight -- will put pressure on your heart.





If you have diabetes, be extra cautious as it can damage your blood vessels and the nerves that control the heart.

Also, one has to understand the symptoms to be able to report to the doctor and seek life-saving treatment.

What are the signs of a heart attack?

Common signs of heart problems such as chest pain, shortness of breath and light-headedness should be reported to the doctor.

Ignoring heart health is a strict no-no and will lead to negative outcomes.

Be alert and attentive when it comes to your heart health and you will surely be able to improve the quality of your life.

What is cardiac screening?

Prevention is the best form of medicine.

Regular and timely tests such as an ECG, echocardiography and a stress test as recommended by your doctor can help save your heart.

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels will help keep the heart healthy.

Cardiac screening should be done annually by youngsters and adults whereas a six-monthly screening is advised for senior citizens and select high-risk individuals.

After screening, if there is any underlying heart problem, an appropriate treatment plan will be suggested.

It is essential not to delay treatment and make sure to undergo any procedure that is recommended by the doctor.

Can cardiovascular disorders be treated?

Treatment will vary from person to person based on the symptoms and underlying problem/s.

Hence, one must follow the guidelines given by the doctor instead of self-medicating, which may cause unpleasant side effects and more trouble.

Don't just blindly follow any advice given by a friend or family member; avoid trying any home remedies or herbal solutions.

In cases of a major heart attack, only prompt intervention is life-saving. One may require an angioplasty in case of significant blockages in the arteries of the heart.

Consult a doctor who will clear all your doubts and help you make informed choices when it comes to your health.

If you are recovering from a surgery, don't over-exert. Follow your cardiac rehabilitation plan as you will take at least a month to recover and get back on track.

Tips to manage heart health

Regular physical activity is a must.





Avoid consumption of tobacco and limit alcohol consumption.





Manage your stress well. Meditation, yoga and deep breathing exercises can positively impact heart health.





It's essential to maintain a healthy weight and get adequate (at least 6 to 8 hours) sleep as obesity and sleep deprivation can strain the heart.





Regular check-ups are vital for monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar to prevent heart problems.

The secret to a healthy heart lies in identifying the early warning signs and correcting your diet and lifestyle.

How to prevent a heart attack? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.