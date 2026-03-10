'Can I Build Rs 2 Cr Corpus in 10 Years?'

Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Kishore: Is investing in FDs with small finance banks a good option?

Investing in Fixed Deposits (FDs) with small finance banks can be a good option, but it depends on your goals and risk appetite. Use small finance bank FDs for short to medium-term goals or as part of a diversified portfolio, ensuring amounts per bank stay within Rs 5 lakh for deposit insurance safety.

Anonymous: Sir Need Financial advice: Dear sir I am 65 yrs of age,with following basics 1) I do not have any loan to pay (Never taken loan), own floor in gurgaon, O2 daughters, (no son) & got married, both are in job. Both Sons-in-law in job, Both are doing well. & in gurgaon. 2) Me & my wife (59yrs) are staying at gurgaon, visiting native place in MP occasionally. 3) Monthly expenses around 70 to 75k 4) want to discontinue job from Jan 2026, (Currently getting 75k PM) 5) Invested 70L in SSSC schemes, getting 1.4 L quarterly. 6) Further want to invest 30/35L in Suitable fund. where can I get 1 L quarterly with funds to grow & safe? My wife also have some corpus about 10 L excluding above 30/35 L 7) will it be possible to achieve it? Pls advise

At age 65, with no loans and a home in Gurgaon, you are well-positioned for a secure retirement. Your monthly expenses are around 70-75k, and your SCSS investment of 70 lakh already provides about 46,666 per month. You plan to stop working in January 2026 and wish to invest an additional 30-35 lakhs to generate a steady quarterly income with safety and some growth.

A balanced approach can meet this goal.

Placing about 20 lakh in high-quality corporate FDs or small finance bank FDs can offer around 8-8.5% returns, giving stable quarterly income.

Investing Rs 10-12 lakh in conservative mutual fund categories such as Balanced Advantage or Equity Saving Funds through SWP can add moderate growth and controlled risk.

Your wife's 10 lakh corpus can be kept as an emergency fund split between liquid funds and fixed deposits.

Together, these investments can generate around 69,000 per month, supporting your lifestyle comfortably without relying on children.

Rajesh: Currently I am 36 years old. I have just started investing in mutual funds. (a) parag parekh flexi cap - 7500/- per month (B) GROWW nifty midcap 150 index fund -2500/- per month (C) mirae asset ELLS tax saver -5000/- (D) pGIM india mid cap opp. Fund -5000/- (E) quant infrastructure fund-3500/- (F) quant small cap fund -4000/- (G) quant active fund -3500/- (H) quant absolute fund-5000/- Total i am investing 36000/- per month. I want to get 2 crore till 2036. Additionally i want to invest 1 lakh per annum So my questions is ARE THESE MUTUAL FUNDS ARE OK or I should change any fund and in case of change, which fund I should exit and where should I invest this additional 1 lakh rupee per annum. These all funds are direct growth funds.

At 36, you are investing Rs 36,000 per month across eight mutual funds, but your portfolio is cluttered and heavily tilted toward high-risk Quant schemes and mid/small caps. This reduces stability and creates unnecessary overlap.

A cleaner, balanced structure will help you reach your Rs 2 crore target by 2036.

Retain strong core funds like Parag Parikh Flexicap, Mirae Tax Saver, PGIM Midcap, and Nifty Midcap 150 Index.

Exit Quant Infrastructure, Quant Active, and Quant Absolute, and reduce exposure to Quant Small Cap.

Add stability through ICICI Balanced Advantage and a large-cap or flexicap fund such as ICICI Bluechip or Kotak Flexicap.

Continue your SIP of Rs 36,000 but increase it by 10% annually to boost long-term compounding.

The additional Rs 1 lakh per year can be invested in ICICI Balanced Advantage or Parag Parikh Flexicap to balance risk and growth.

With disciplined allocation, controlled exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, and systematic yearly SIP increases, achieving Rs 2 crore corpus within the next 12 years is realistic and achievable.

