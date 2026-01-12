'Trapped in Payday-Loan Debt! Help'

Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

ABC: I am 44 age having son 8yrs., having Health Cover plan, I have MF 12lacs+ Investments in direct Equity MF (Large+MID+Small+Digital fund) +Post Investment 7lacs, PPF 7Lacs + PPF 5Lacs, Wife & Me both have total SIP Investments Total of Rs. 20,000 SIP and PPF 5000p.m. planning for 10-11Years, I want, child Edu 30lacs + Retirement Plan 70,000 p.m. + Health cover after 10-11 years till life age 80. Pls. Advice above plan is ok?

You are 44 years old with an 8-year-old son and have already built a strong financial base through mutual funds, direct equity, PPF, post office schemes, and regular SIPs. Your current investments include around Rs 12 lakh in mutual funds, Rs 7 lakh in post office savings, Rs 12 lakh combined in PPF accounts, and ongoing SIPs of Rs 20,000 per month, along with Rs 5,000 monthly PPF contributions. You also have health insurance in place, which is a major positive.

Your key goals are funding your child's education (Rs 30 lakh in 10-11 years), securing retirement income of Rs 70,000 per month, and ensuring lifelong health coverage up to age 80. With a 10-11 year horizon, your education goal is achievable by allocating about Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per month to equity-oriented mutual funds and gradually shifting to debt funds closer to the goal. For retirement, a corpus of roughly Rs 1.6-Rs 1.8 crore is required, and your current savings put you on track, though a small increase in SIPs during income growth years will strengthen the plan. Maintain a balanced asset allocation, increase protection via a super top-up health plan later, and stay disciplined to achieve all goals.

Anonymous: Hi, i am now 29 and i am seriously in debt trap. My salary is only 35k but i am kind of messed up in payday loans which are not offering more than 30 days. So due to which i have to repay by taking loan against a loan. In this way i could see my repayment has become 3X of my monthly salary. Please suggest me what to do. I am feeling embarrassed, as my family members don't know about this. I need help and suggestions on how to overcome this. Even if i apply for debt consolidation, every time i am getting rejected due to high obligations. Help me to get out from payday loans.

You are facing a payday-loan debt trap, which is stressful but solvable.

The most important step is to stop taking any new loans or rollovers immediately, as they worsen the situation. List all existing loans with amounts, due dates, and penalties to regain control.

Contact each lender and request hardship support such as penalty freezes, installment plans, or settlements -- many lenders agree when approached honestly.

If possible, close all payday loans using one safer option like a salary advance, employer loan, NBFC loan, or limited family support, as a single structured loan is better than multiple high-cost ones.

Share your situation with one trusted person to reduce emotional pressure.

Follow a strict short-term budget focusing only on essentials and direct any extra income toward loan closure.

Avoid absconding, illegal lenders, or using credit cards for cash.

With discipline and negotiation, recovery is achievable within 12-18 months.

Nadakuduru: i am a 65 year old person at present working in a company as advisor with Rs.2,00,000/-month remuneration. My son is studying 1st year B.Tech. My wife is a home maker. I am having 2 apartments on my name worth approx.2 crores. MY wife is a single child to my in laws and i stay in my mother in law's house as my wife has to take care of her. I am having a plot which costs about 75 lakhs rupees. I am having PPF amount Rs 25 lakhs in my account and still account is not closed. I may be having a cash of Rs.20 lakhs approx.in various forms. I am having a stocks porfolio worth Rs 30 lakhs. I am giving you my MF sips in various forms. The MFs amount is to the tune of Rs.80 lakhs. Fund Name Category SIP Amount % of Portfolio Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Large Cap Rs 15,000 10.3% Nippon India Large Cap Fund Large Cap Rs 13,000 8.9% Total Large Cap Rs 28,000 19.2% HDFC Midcap Fund Mid Cap Rs 7,500 5.1% Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Mid Cap Rs 31,000 21.2% Total Mid Cap Rs 38,500 26.3% SBI Small Cap Fund Small Cap Rs 3,500 2.4% Nippon India Small Cap Fund Small Cap Rs 2,000 1.4% Total Small Cap Rs 5,500 3.8% Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund Flexi Cap Rs 38,500 26.3% HDFC Focused Fund Focused Rs 7,000 4.8% Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund Large & Mid Cap Rs 2,500 1.7% Total Diversified Equity Rs 48,000 32.8% Canara Robeco Multi Asset Multi Asset Rs 1,500 1.0% HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund BAF Rs 10,000 6.8% Total Hybrid / Debt-Oriented Rs 11,500 7.9% Tata Nifty Capital Markets Index Sectoral (Financial Services) Rs 2,000 1.4% Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Sectoral (Financial Services) Rs 1,500 1.0% Total Sectoral Rs 3,500 2.4% Total SIP amount is approx.Rs.1.5 lakhs / month. I am having monthly sips for SBI small cap, nippon india small cap, dsp small cap rs.5000/-each in addition to above SIPs. My total MFs amount is approx.rs.75 lakhs. Though i am not sure how many months my assignment continue, immediately there is no threat.at present my health only is the criteria to continue and i may continue for maximum of one year. MY wife also may be having cash in various forms to the tune of Rs.50 lakhs. This is my financial status. Kindly guide me for a better and remunerative planning. ALSO PLEASE ADVISE WHETHER I CAN INVEST IN REIT AND SIF ALSO. PLEASE GUIDE ME.Best Regards.

Here is the analysis and recommendations for your Retirement planning. At 65, you are in a strong financial position with no liabilities, Rs 2 lakh monthly income, your wife as a homemaker, and a son pursuing BTech. You own two apartments worth ~Rs 2 crore, a plot worth Rs 75 lakh, Rs 25 lakh in PPF, ~Rs 20 lakh in cash, Rs 30 lakh in stocks, and mutual funds worth ~Rs 75-80 lakh. Your wife has an additional ~Rs 50 lakh in liquid assets. You also invest Rs 1.5 lakh per month in 20+ mutual funds, heavily tilted towards mid- and small-cap schemes, making your portfolio overly aggressive for your age.

The most important steps now are to reduce risk, secure predictable income, and simplify your investments. Consolidate your mutual funds into 6-7 core schemes focusing on large-cap, flexi-cap, and limited mid-cap exposure, while reducing duplicate and high-volatility funds. Shift a large part of free cash -- 60 to 70 lakh -- into safe income sources such as SCSS, FDs, RBI bonds, and debt funds to ensure stable monthly income. REITs and InvITs can be added (5-8%) for passive quarterly income.

Overall, with proper restructuring, you can comfortably generate Rs 1.1-1.4 lakh monthly post-retirement while preserving capital, supporting your son's education, and ensuring long-term stability for your wife.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.