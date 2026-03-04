'Want To Retire Early... Are My Investments Enough?'

Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Anonymous: I am a 22yo software engineer with a 1L per month salary.

It’s a remote job so let’s consider I don’t have to spend much on food, stay or travelling.

I want to plan my finances well enough to achieve my goals:

1. Retirement in my early 40s or mid-35 with a corpus of Rs 10+ cr

2. Travel around the world and try out different cultures (this is my sole purpose of life to become a digital nomad, travel countries, experiencing life for which I need to retire in my mid 30s-early 40s)

Till now I have done these investments:

1. PLI (5k pm) -- return of 19L at the age of 40

2. LIC (7k pm) -- Return of 16L at the age of 35

3. 20 gram gold + 30 gram silver

4. PPF (5k pm)

5. Health insurance (7k per annum)

I still have Rs 60k per month to invest.

My expense would be Rs 20k per month, investment will be Rs 60k per month.

I am looking to invest in MFs, ETFs, bonds, stocks but am unsure how I should diversify my portfolio by investing Rs 60k per month at least.

My plan as of now is to:

1. Buy 1gm gold each month (commodities)

2. Save the gold to buy land later after 5 years.

Please help me invest that Rs 60k per month for the best outcome! Give solutions please.

Thank You!

At a very young age, you have started your investing journey and that is a very encouraging sign so congratulations.

The future is not always very certain and you will know it slowly ahead in life. Your thinking is very much aligned to many in your generation who want to achieve FIRE (Financial Independence and Retire early). It is good to aspire towards achieving it.

You need a financial planner to handhold you through this process, one who will not just plan and guide you financially but someone who can also educate you about it.

So why do I say this? Let me explain and give you some perspective too. There is missing information which can help reassess your requirement considering market factors which can impact your future financial health.

1. How did you arrive at 10 crore corpus for your requirement? Is it the correct estimate? This in itself will require a lot of parameters to be evaluated, estimated and quantified.

2. The choice of products currently selected, especially PLI and LIC which will provide you a return of given amounts -- are these guaranteed amounts (which cannot be) or just projections of the person who sold them to you. Such products typically provide 6 to 7 per cent returns only. I do not recommend such products as they do not provide optimum returns or the risk cover for an individual.

3. Risk assessment/cover (insurance requirement) is in itself an exercise that needs to be conducted at regular intervals.

4. Your current income and expenses may be certain amounts but does this mean they will not change with time and circumstances. Of course they will.

5. Your current investments and additional investments will accumulate to an amount between Rs 1 cr to a little over Rs 2 cr in about 13 and 18 years (as per your timelines) respectively (considering average growth rates).

6. To achieve a corpus of Rs 10 cr as per your timeline of age 35 and 40, you will need additional Rs 2.5 Lakhs and Rs 1 lakh monthly investments respectively.

Again, there are many parameters to consider before you can more accurately estimate this but I have tried to provide a generic estimate to give you an idea of what you can expect.

I would strongly suggest that you consult with a CFP who can assess and recommend a holistic financial plan/path to your financial independence. It’s not a one-time activity but rather an ongoing exercise at regular intervals as there are changes in life and the world whose impacts need to be considered for the future.

Bhavin: Hi Janak, I am 43 year old. I am currently working in private organisation. Having an investment of Rs 8 lakhs in NPS, Rs 27 lakhs in PF, Rs 4 lakhs in PPF and Rs 2.5 lakhs in FD. My child is in 11th science. I have my own house and no loan. I need to invest around Rs 80 lakhs for child's education, marriage and retirement.

Currently most of your investments are in the fixed income/debt category, which will just meet the inflation.

I suggest you invest a major percentage of your investment amount towards equity mutual funds. They have a potential for growth over a long period, five years and more.

It can help accumulate a good corpus over the next 10-15 years before your retirement.

Your child's education is the requirement which is in the next one to four years so, for that, you can use your existing investments or take an education loan.

For other goals of marriage and retirement, you have time and equity mutual funds can help accumulate corpus for it.

Invest in a flexicap, multicap and balance advantage schemes for the next 10-15 years. You can consider PPFAS Flexicap.

Muhammed: My total debt is 1 lakh in 4 EMIs. I need to consolidate loan?

We need more details of the types of each debt/loan that you have.

But you can consolidate them into one depending on where they are associated.

If you have a bank relationship, eg salary account, then you can discuss with the bank as that would be much more convenient. If that's not possible then look at the different lenders and have a discussion with each.

Basically, what you should be asking is that what is the best rate they can provide for you pay off other lenders' outstanding dues and increase your debt/loan with that bank/lender. Also look for your own plan of paying of the debt -- will you be prepaying any amount and if so, then who is giving that option with minimal/no charges?

Home loans would be much cheaper than personal loans. So when you consolidate, do it only for the same type of loans. Do some basic calculations to see which option is better and where the flexibility matches your requirement.

Arun: I am 70 years old and have following investments:

1. Bank FDs -- Rs 6,75,000, 9%, maturing in July 26

2. PMVVY -- Rs 10,00,000, 8%, maturing in May 28; Rs 5,00,000, 8%, maturing in June 29.

3. Short duration funds - Rs 6 lakhs HDFC BAF; Rs 25 lakhs ICICI Aggressive Hybrid; Rs 14 lakhs and PPFAS and HDFC Flexicaps, Rs 20 Lakhs

4. Monthly fixed pension 50,000 until death with no end of life benefits I do not have any dependents.

My projected requirement for FY 26-27 will be about Rs 11 lakhs, based on expenses till September 25.

I have assumed 7% inflation.

I have Rs 15 lakhs parked in other aggressive hybrid fund as my medical fund as I do not have medical insurance.

My son's company has limited medical insurance for the family and may not be sufficient if the critical need arises.

I will be grateful if you could review my portfolio and let me know if I need to restructure this.

I want to prepare for life expectancy of 90 years and I am doubtful if my current portfolio will be sufficient for such period.

I do not wish to ask my son to help me out on a monthly basis.

But if the portfolio is not sufficient for my life expectancy, please advise on how much monthly support I should have for him so that the same may be invested in a long term fund to be used only after my current portfolio gets exhausted.

I shall be highly grateful for your suggestions.

Thank you,

Arun Serdeshpande

You have a well-diversified investment portfolio across debt and equity based options.

You also have a monthly pension of Rs 50,000 pm that's Rs 6 lakhs pa. This may seem a big part of your requirement of Rs 11 lakhs for the year but it will not be going forward as the monthly pension will not increase but expenses will increase at 7% inflation.

After considering average returns across investments mentioned (portfolio return average of 10%) and your requirement, I have noted the following:

1. You do not have sufficient portfolio for life expectancy of 20 years (from age 70 to 90). Your requirement would be met with a portfolio value of Rs 1.10 Cr.

2. To cover the shortfall, you need approximately Rs 30 lakhs today. In monthly support, it converts to Rs 35,000 per month (SIP) for the next 13 years invested in hybrid MF with expected returns of 10 per cent.

3. Your medical allowance is also quite less for a critical situation. With rising medical costs, do consider buying additional cover either on your own if available/affordable or through your son's employer under some group scheme to the maximum possible. If you cannot increase your cover for health, then be aware of the risk it poses. I hope you are of sound health now and continue to be in future too.

Though 20 years is a long time, the portfolio value will depend on external factors (market returns) and this can fluctuate over years.

I would recommend that you revisit your annual requirement projected at Rs 11 lakhs and see if there is any optimisation that be applied to reduce it. This will put lesser burden on the portfolio and also result in a lesser support contribution from your son.

Typically, when market returns are not meeting expectations, then it’s prudent to spend less and not burden the portfolio with usual requirement from it in that year. But also do not go beyond requirement when markets are outperforming.

Also the maturity proceeds from various schemes need to be well deployed to fulfil your requirements in future. I would recommend you do consult a CFP/advisor for guidance who will provide you will more alternatives and options to consider for your financial well-being.

