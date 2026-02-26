'Is Rs 10 Cr Realistic In 10 Years?'

Do you have mutual fund, insurance and personal finance-related queries?

Pankaj: I just turned 50 and I have below portfolio and I'm looking to build 10 Crore portfolio when I retire in next 10 years at 60.

1. PF: 50 lakhs and approx 40K per month contribution will continue till retirement.

2. PPF: Currently 2 lakhs, 8.5k pm only will continue here. 3. Current MF portfolio is 15 lakhs.

SIP OF 1.25 lakhs spread across Small cap, large cap, Parag Parekh Flexi cap, Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap and NIFTBEES 25K per month SIP stated from Jan 2026.

4. Sukanya scheme: 8 lakhs current balance but further deposit only 50K per year.

5. Real estate, House#1. Self use 2 bhk in good location worth 1 cr, no loans outstanding. House#2 - 1 BHK in good location worth 50 lakhs, 22 lakhs outstanding loan and 19 K rent. House#3- 2 bhk remote location worth 35 lakhs 12K rent and 10 lakhs outstanding loan. House#4, 3 bhk flat in good location worth 1.25 crore 35 lakhs loan will get possession in 3-4 months.

6. Bought land in native for 20 lakhs currently valued at 1 cr.

I'm planning to sell house#2 and repay other house loans as much as possible. EMI that I will save, want to divert the funds to MF investment for next 10 years.

Can you suggest me what changes or approach I need to follow to 10 cr at retirement and will this be enough or I need to target higher corpus at retirement.

Major expense is my daughter's higher education expense coming in next 2 years and I need to allocate 15 to 20 lakhs per year.

One plan I'm thinking sell house, don't repay other loans, invest the return from house sale into MF lump sum 25 lakhs and start SWP from 2nd year of higher education so some part from SWP and some from education loan. Pls advice Thanks.

It is really great that you have built a good corpus at your age. Let us analyse all in detail.

You are looking forward to build a 10 crore retirement corpus in next 10 years. And your current investments include:

PF: 50 lakhs; 40k monthly contribution will grow it to 2 crores in next 10 years.

PPF: Currently 2 lakhs. Any further contribution is not required as it gives only 7% tax free return. Rather redirect the monthly investment amount to aggressive mutual funds.

SSY: Currently 8 lakhs and further yearly deposit is good for you to continue.

MFs: Currently 15 lakhs with a monthly SIP of 1.25 lakhs. This will grow to 4.5 crores if you do a step up of 10% with an assumed CAGR of 13%.

Another major portion of your current assets is in real estate which offers less liquidity as compared to other assets. Total net value is 28 lakhs + 25 lakhs + 90 lakhs + 1 crore >> totalling to 2.4 crores and a loan of 67 lakhs. (not counting the self-use flat as that is a necessity, not an asset that you will sell).

You are considering selling your flat worth 50 lakhs from which you will get 28 lakhs. You can reinvest this entire amount in mutual funds to meet education requirement for your daughter's education.

Although this amount will not be sufficient, you will need more monthly or lump sum investment for this particular goal.

>> Your goal to reach 10 crores after 10 years will only fulfil if you liquidate another 1 or 2 properties that you hold. This will lessen the burden of education goal, release your EMI burden and increase your focus on increasing monthly SIP to more than double of the current value.

This way you can fulfil your goals. But make sure that the funds you are currently investing in are as per your risk appetite and other factors. Any misalignment can negate the overall required performance.

Thus it is better for you to connect with a professional advisor who will help you wrt mutual fund investment.

Madhumohite: I need some advice on the investments which i have made - i am not sure whether they will be doing good not in the future 1) I have invested Rs 5 lakhs JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (Regular) in the year Oct 2024 oct but till date its not showing up good results as on date its on negative returns the invested value is 4,65651 with - 6.87% 2) Bank of India -Business cycle fund- Regular plan- Growth Invested 1 ) lakhs and its current value 87395 -12.60 3) JM small cap fund Regular growth option ( G) Investing through SIP mode Invested value so far -84995 and current value - 80539 Abs returns - 5.24% 4) JM Value fund Regular growth option ( G) Investing through SIP mode Invested value so far -84995 and current value - 81805 Abs returns - 3.75% ( since ) sep 2024 -- 5) HDFC Balance Advantage FUnd Regular plan Growth (G) invested value 5,00000- Current value - 521982 Returns - 4.40 %

I am not complete sure what to do here Should i keep invested in this or do i need to switch to other funds.

I am waiting on this from almost 1 year now but now seeing any growth but my broker through iam invested in this he is not giving me any good suggestion or advice.

please help me here with the path forward plan.

I am not sure whether these funds will give me good returns in future or not? Please suggest.

The funds mentioned and selected by you are not recommended due to their concentrated nature, these will underperform for quite a while more and will take a good time to recover.

Markets are quite volatile and you should ideally wait for some more time.

In the meantime, avoid investing in new funds. Also please share how you selected these funds -- your own research or someone's recommendation?

In either case, avoid doing that. Instead connect with a professional and he/ she will guide you appropriately.

HDFC Balanced fund is a good fund, rest all funds need reallocation.

Anonymous: I am 50, have portfolio of MFs 45 lakhs, bank FDs 10 lakhs, shares 15 lakhs, NPS Balance of 9 lakhs, bank balance 5 lakhs, a property worth 45 lakhs, monthly spend is 75 k towards rent and monthly expenses, 63 k towards (MFs, NPS, shares). What is required for me take sound 5 CRs in next 5-6 years?

With current financials, it is almost impossible to reach 5-6 crores in next 6 years. You cannot generate double return overnight.

A comprehensive and detailed investment can make 2 crores after 6 years. Continue with SIP of 60k in equity funds and shift 15 lakhs from stocks to mutual funds as direct stock investment requires time and energy.

Your bank FD is your emergency fund

NPD is retirement corpus

Property cannot be sold if you're living in it.

