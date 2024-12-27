Can High Uric Acid Cause Gout, Arthritis?

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar offers advice on how to improve your lifestyle and keep your kidneys healthy.

What happens if your uric acid is very high?

Can it be controlled by drinking more water?

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar is a kidney health specialist who has performed more than 500 kidney transplants, including robotic and high-risk surgeries.

His expertise includes critical care nephrology, paediatric nephrology and kidney transplantation.

Anonymous: My uric acid is showing 9.5. Is it very high?

I could be having gout/arthritis.

What am I supposed to do now?

I am drinking less water.

How many glasses of water should I take daily?

Please suggest.

You must drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water.

You may consult a dietitian and opt for a low-purine diet.

If the uric acid is persistently high, gout can happen.

K: During a recent USG of my stomach in connection with a post-endoscopy, an exophytic cyst measuring 7.6 cmX3.6 cm was identified abutting against the left kidney's mid-cortex.

As such, I do not have any pain or problems right now.

I would like valuable advice from a doctor.

Your cyst looks quite big. It is better to do a CT of your abdomen with contrast to rule out any significant lesion.

If it turns out to be benign, you need to have yearly scans.

Ashok: I am 68 years old and experiencing frequent urination.

I am mildly diabetic, and have hypertension -- I am on Amlopres 5 mg daily. I have thyroid; I take Throsine 25 mgm.

Please get USG abdomen done to look for prostate enlargement.

Please also get your urine routine done.

Based on the findings, we can decide on treatment.

Venkat: Hi team, my age 41 diagnosed with concentric LVL and grade 1 Dystoliv dysfunction.

Is this serious and is reversible?

Hypertensive and pre-diabetic now at this stage, BMI is 31.

I will need to know the cause of hypertension.

Meanwhile, get a urine routine done to look for proteinuria.

You also need to reduce your weight.

