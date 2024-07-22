Can gallstones be treated without surgery?

It is recommended to get rid of gallstones as they are always a nuisance with an attack of gallbladder inflammation waiting to happen, says rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

What are gall stones? How are they different from kidney stones?

Can fatty liver -- a condition that afflicts over 38 per cent of Indians -- be cured with a healthy diet and lifestyle modifications?

What causes acute stomach pain?

rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora is a senior consultant who practises internal medicine at Mumbai's Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

In a career spanning 24 years, she has focused on managing infectious diseases, critical illnesses and lifestyle disorders.

You can post your health related questions to rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora HERE.

Anonymous: I have stones in my gallbladder.

I have visited many doctors and they all recommend going through the operation as it's the best remedy.

My parents refused to believe it because as per them there are a lot of homeopathic medicines that can remove my stones and told me not to get my operation done.

So should I trust the homeopathic medicines or should I get my operation done?

It all depends on the size and number of stones.

Check if there is any impact on the neck, any episode of cholecystitis (inflammation) or impact on general health.

However, by and large, it is recommended to get rid of gallstones as they are always a nuisance, with an attack of gallbladder inflammation waiting to happen.

Ramesh: How to reduce fatty liver?

Eat lean and exercising regularly.

Lean eating means more fruits, vegetables, dals, nuts and seeds. Avoid high-fat, fried foods, red meats, simple sugars and excessive carbohydrates. Exercise at least five hours a week with three hours of cardio and two hours of strength training approximately.

Milind: I have high uric acid. What should I do?

Try eating a lot leaner, meaning less carbohydrates and mildly reduced proteins.

Eat a lot more fruit and vegetables.

If the uric acid level is over eight, you may need medication.

You can post your health related questions to rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.