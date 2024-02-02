News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?

Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?

By rediffGURU NIDHI GUPTA
February 02, 2024 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At times stiffness behind the right ear could be due to some muscle spasm though usually that does not cause fever, says rediffGURU Dr Nidhi Gupta.

  • You can post your health questions for rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta HERE.

Does fever cause stiffness in your body?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

Have you been complaining of sudden pain in the neck, spine or knees?

Are you struggling to improve your physical fitness after a surgery or prolonged illness?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience, helps diagnose and manage chronic pain. She also prescribes exercises to deal with pain and heal faster.

  • You can post your health questions for rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta HERE.

Subhash: Hello, I have been suffering from lumbar lordosis since April May 2023, L2 L3 L4 L5 spine gaps disc bulges. Please suggest.

Hello Subash. It is best for you to go to a McKenzie-certified physiotherapist. They will evaluate you and give you the treatment accordingly.

Also, in the long run, therapeutic yoga should help you.

All the best!

 

Ashok: Can you suggest to me the remedy for the foot care?
I am unable to walk comfortably. I feel kind of small pebbles under my feet.
My diabetic doctor said that fat is lost between the skin and bones.
He recommended the change of shoes.
I am wearing sports shoes now but even then there is no relief.
Please recommend to me what should be done. Thanks

Hello Ashok.

You must visit a good physiotherapist or a podiatrist once.

They can do a detailed evaluation of your feet for any sensory loss and check the muscle strength of the feet muscles.

Accordingly, they will suggest some exercises and also you may need some orthotic support in your shoes which they can help you with.

All the best!

 

Anonymous: Dr you had treated my wife for lymph node TB, decades ago.
We now live in Trichy, post my retirement. She had fever a fortnight ago and has a hardness in the neck behind the right ear, stiffness and pain in the neck since then; sudden swellings in her thumb and right big toe joint are also appearing and she is losing weight.
On medical advice (suspected sterile infection, as she is diabetic) we had TC, DC and ESR tests.
The results are normal. What is your suggestion?

Hello Anonymous.

You can maybe ask a physiotherapist to evaluate her.

At times hardness or stiffness behind the right ear could be due to some muscle spasm though usually that does not cause fever.

Please do check with another doctor and see if we are missing any other tests.

I do not have enough information to come to the diagnosis, especially without seeing her physically.

All the best!

  • You can post your health questions for rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
rediffGURU NIDHI GUPTA
COMMENT
Print this article
What Is The Best Breakfast For Diabetics?
What Is The Best Breakfast For Diabetics?
'Avoid fruits when having cold, cough?'
'Avoid fruits when having cold, cough?'
How to fight knee pain, which affects 15 crore Indians
How to fight knee pain, which affects 15 crore Indians
Gyanvapi: Bandh in Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi
Gyanvapi: Bandh in Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi
WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded
WI pacer Shamar Joseph's contract upgraded
Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics
Actor Vijay launches party, to quit films for politics
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India past 200
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India past 200

More like this

How To Get Relief From Knee Pain

How To Get Relief From Knee Pain

Knees hurt? Back hurts? Try these exercises. Now!

Knees hurt? Back hurts? Try these exercises. Now!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances