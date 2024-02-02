Can Fever Cause Stiffness In The Body?

At times stiffness behind the right ear could be due to some muscle spasm though usually that does not cause fever, says rediffGURU Dr Nidhi Gupta.

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience, helps diagnose and manage chronic pain. She also prescribes exercises to deal with pain and heal faster.

Subhash: Hello, I have been suffering from lumbar lordosis since April May 2023, L2 L3 L4 L5 spine gaps disc bulges. Please suggest.

Hello Subash. It is best for you to go to a McKenzie-certified physiotherapist. They will evaluate you and give you the treatment accordingly.

Also, in the long run, therapeutic yoga should help you.

All the best!

Ashok: Can you suggest to me the remedy for the foot care?

I am unable to walk comfortably. I feel kind of small pebbles under my feet.

My diabetic doctor said that fat is lost between the skin and bones.

He recommended the change of shoes.

I am wearing sports shoes now but even then there is no relief.

Please recommend to me what should be done. Thanks

Hello Ashok.

You must visit a good physiotherapist or a podiatrist once.

They can do a detailed evaluation of your feet for any sensory loss and check the muscle strength of the feet muscles.

Accordingly, they will suggest some exercises and also you may need some orthotic support in your shoes which they can help you with.

All the best!

Anonymous: Dr you had treated my wife for lymph node TB, decades ago.

We now live in Trichy, post my retirement. She had fever a fortnight ago and has a hardness in the neck behind the right ear, stiffness and pain in the neck since then; sudden swellings in her thumb and right big toe joint are also appearing and she is losing weight.

On medical advice (suspected sterile infection, as she is diabetic) we had TC, DC and ESR tests.

The results are normal. What is your suggestion?

Hello Anonymous.

You can maybe ask a physiotherapist to evaluate her.

At times hardness or stiffness behind the right ear could be due to some muscle spasm though usually that does not cause fever.

Please do check with another doctor and see if we are missing any other tests.

I do not have enough information to come to the diagnosis, especially without seeing her physically.

All the best!

