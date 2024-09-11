Can Face Yoga Improve Your Appearance?

rediffGURU Radhika Iyer Talati explains how yoga can help you stay fit and healthy.

You can post your yoga-related questions to rediffGURU Radhika Iyer HERE.





Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Does yoga help you tighten your facial muscles?

Is there an age limit as far as yoga is concerned?

Can you perform yoga asanas after a life-altering surgery?

Is it safe to do yoga after you have installed a pacemaker?

rediffGURU Radhika Iyer Talati is a yogini, mountaineer, philanthropist and co-founder of Anahata Organics, a sustainable lifestyle brand.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Radhika benefitted from training in yoga and meditation.

You can post your yoga-related questions to rediffGURU Radhika Iyer HERE.





Hansa: Hello mam, I am a 53-year-old woman with my uterus and gall bladder removed five years ago.

I started doing yoga 15 to 20 days back, with the most basic asanas for a week.

My fingers on both hands feel pain early in the morning which subsides during the day.

I keep squeezing my palms with my fingers to feel the pain and it's always there.

What could it possibly be? Please guide. Thanks

Namaste! You have not been doing any workouts for the past five years and you have just about started again so please give the body some time as the muscles in the body are sensitive.

Focus more on sukshma kriya, pranayama and dhyan and allow the body to gradually get stronger.

Make sure you are eating a nutritious and well-balanced diet.

Chetan: Hello mam, I am a 42-year-old healthy female.

The skin on my face is sagging gradually.

Please suggest some yoga and tips to tighten the face.

There are facial movements that will help reduce sagging.

Applying aloe vera gel along with some honey will help tone the face.

Try products that are natural and organic to help deal with your skin.

Eat healthy food.

Include seeds like pumpkin and sunflower in your daily diet.

Anonymous: Hi, I am a 67-year-old-man implanted with a pacemaker.

I am OK now physically.

Before implanting pace maker I used to do yoga (basic). Now can I do some yoga?

Namaste. It would be best if you can start with some basic stretching and sukshmakriyas.

Even better would be to start this for some time under the guidance of a teacher.

Simple anulom vilom pranayam will add more strength to your lungs and will help oxygenated blood flow into your heart. But I would strongly suggest that you speak to your doctor first.

You can post your yoga-related questions to rediffGURU Radhika Iyer HERE.



Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.