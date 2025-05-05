Called Your Partner By Your Ex's Name?

Whether it was a genuine mistake or there are lingering issues that led to this slip-up, it is natural for your current partner to feel uncomfortable and even sad hearing you repeatedly calling out for your ex, points out rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

I accidentally called my current partner by my ex's name while having a private moment.

The second time, I yelled while watching a movie starring my ex's favourite actor.

Things have gotten a bit weird since then. I don't know how to talk about this to my partner.

Dear Anonymous, whether it was a genuine mistake or there are lingering issues that led to this slip-up, it is natural for your current partner to feel uncomfortable and even sad hearing you repeatedly calling out for your ex.

I hope you acknowledge this much. Now, moving on to how we can fix this.

First of all, apologise.

Whether you committed a mistake or not, you can still say you are sorry.

Next, have a clear discussion with your partner. Ask them how it made them feel and what can you do to make it better. This way, they can see that you are owning up and taking initiative.

Then, I want you to reflect: Why is this happening?

Did you get into this relationship before you could fully move on? Or have you been thinking about your ex?

If so, why, and is that fair to your present partner?

I hope that if you are honest with your answers, by the end of it you will have some clarity.

