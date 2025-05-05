HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Called Your Partner By Your Ex's Name?

By rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 05, 2025 16:09 IST

Whether it was a genuine mistake or there are lingering issues that led to this slip-up, it is natural for your current partner to feel uncomfortable and even sad hearing you repeatedly calling out for your ex, points out rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

rediffguru ravi mittal: do you call your partner by your ex's name?

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Do you still think of your ex even though you are with someone new?

Do vivid memories of her/him hit you in the middle of a private moment or conversation?

Why does your mind go back to your ex when you are in a happy relationship?

Is this normal or something you need to fix?

And how do you explain this to your new partner?

Whether it was a genuine mistake or there are lingering issues that led to this slip-up, it is natural for your current partner to feel uncomfortable and even sad hearing you repeatedly calling out for your ex.

I accidentally called my current partner by my ex's name while having a private moment.
The second time, I yelled while watching a movie starring my ex's favourite actor.
Things have gotten a bit weird since then. I don't know how to talk about this to my partner.

Dear Anonymous, whether it was a genuine mistake or there are lingering issues that led to this slip-up, it is natural for your current partner to feel uncomfortable and even sad hearing you repeatedly calling out for your ex.

I hope you acknowledge this much. Now, moving on to how we can fix this.

First of all, apologise.

Whether you committed a mistake or not, you can still say you are sorry.

Next, have a clear discussion with your partner. Ask them how it made them feel and what can you do to make it better. This way, they can see that you are owning up and taking initiative.

Then, I want you to reflect: Why is this happening?

Did you get into this relationship before you could fully move on? Or have you been thinking about your ex?

If so, why, and is that fair to your present partner?

I hope that if you are honest with your answers, by the end of it you will have some clarity.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.

