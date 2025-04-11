Are You In Love With An Older, Married Man?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur explains why it may not be a good decision to have a relationship with a married man.

Love can be cute but complicated too.

What should you do if you fall in love with a married woman/man?

And what if there is a big age gap between you and your partner?

According to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a medical professional and therapist based out of Amritsar, if you know the other person is married and has a family to support, it is not a good decision to move ahead with the relationship.

Do read her advice on how to deal with a relationship where your partner is older and married to someone else.

Anonymous: I am a 25-year-old girl.

I am in love with a 42-year-old man.

He is also in love with me but he is married.

What should I do?

Knowing that he is married and has a family to support, it is not a good decision to move ahead in this relationship.

He might be having a mid-life crisis and feels that he is in love with you.

He should concentrate on his family and you must focus on your career.

Your parents also might not approve this alliance.

Please rethink and take the right decision. Take care!

