Bye Starbucks, Welcome Stars Coffee

Following Starbucks's exit from the Russian market following the war in Ukraine, Stars Coffee -- a new coffee shop brand with a similar look and feel as the famous coffee brand from the US -- opened in Moscow on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Stars Coffee's logo may look similar to that of Starbucks, but the long flowing hair mermaid has made way for a lady in a crown with a star and has shades of brown in outer and green in the inner ring.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com