Bye Starbucks, Welcome Stars Coffee

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 19, 2022 12:19 IST
Following Starbucks's exit from the Russian market following the war in Ukraine, Stars Coffee -- a new coffee shop brand with a similar look and feel as the famous coffee brand from the US -- opened in Moscow on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Stars Coffee's logo may look similar to that of Starbucks, but the long flowing hair mermaid has made way for a lady in a crown with a star and has shades of brown in outer and green in the inner ring.

 

IMAGE: People gather for the Stars Coffee launch in Moscow. All photographs: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Branded cups seen at the launch.

 

IMAGE: A staffer unveils the sign of the new coffee shop.

 

IMAGE: Staff members pose for pictures at the launch.

 

IMAGE: Rapper Timati, co-owner of the coffee shop, checks out the coffee at his cafe.

 

IMAGE: Rapper Timati and restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, Stars Coffee's co-owners, at the launch.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

