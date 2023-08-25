News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bodypainting In Honour Of Chandrayaan-3

Bodypainting In Honour Of Chandrayaan-3

By REFIFF GET AHEAD
August 25, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Celebrations for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon are rocking India.
Enthusiasts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Kutch to Arunachal, are choosing to mark the nation's stupendous achievement in all kinds of wonderful ways, like tricolour body painting.

Chandrayaan-3 tatto

IMAGE: 'Aaj chand se jyada desh chamak raha hai'.
In Ahmedabad, a super khush Chandrayaan-3 fan gets these lines painted on her back along with a sketch of the moon, the moon-craft and India's colours.
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

 

Chandrayaan-3 tatto

IMAGE: Arun Haryani of Ahmedabad is wearing almost a full bodysuit of tricolours and is shouting his enthusiaism from the rooftops, as he waves our proud jhanda.
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Chandrayaan-3 tatto

IMAGE: Isn't I-N-D-I-A, written in big, bold letters across Arun's forehead, about the most cheerful thing you can see today?
And too, the model of India's beauty, a prototype of the the LVM3 M4 that went to the moon.
Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Chandrayaan-3 tatto

IMAGE: Folks in Bhopal, wearing their best oranges, greens and whites, cheer on a chap sporting a painted craft on his back.
Photograph: ANI Photo 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REFIFF GET AHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
What Links This Gent To Chandrayaan-3?
What Links This Gent To Chandrayaan-3?
When Bollywood Sang To The Moon
When Bollywood Sang To The Moon
'A holiday on the Moon may not be far off'
'A holiday on the Moon may not be far off'
Recipe: Paneer And Mayo Sandwiches
Recipe: Paneer And Mayo Sandwiches
Dream Girl 2 Review
Dream Girl 2 Review
Who Are These GORGEOUS Ladies?
Who Are These GORGEOUS Ladies?
3D Printer Creates Post Office!
3D Printer Creates Post Office!

More like this

Congratulate ISRO On Moon Landing!

Congratulate ISRO On Moon Landing!

'The entire street was cheering'

'The entire street was cheering'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances