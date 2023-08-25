Bodypainting In Honour Of Chandrayaan-3

Celebrations for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon are rocking India.

Enthusiasts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Kutch to Arunachal, are choosing to mark the nation's stupendous achievement in all kinds of wonderful ways, like tricolour body painting.

IMAGE: 'Aaj chand se jyada desh chamak raha hai'.

In Ahmedabad, a super khush Chandrayaan-3 fan gets these lines painted on her back along with a sketch of the moon, the moon-craft and India's colours.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Arun Haryani of Ahmedabad is wearing almost a full bodysuit of tricolours and is shouting his enthusiaism from the rooftops, as he waves our proud jhanda.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Isn't I-N-D-I-A, written in big, bold letters across Arun's forehead, about the most cheerful thing you can see today?

And too, the model of India's beauty, a prototype of the the LVM3 M4 that went to the moon.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Folks in Bhopal, wearing their best oranges, greens and whites, cheer on a chap sporting a painted craft on his back.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com