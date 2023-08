It's a small step for ISRO, but a giant leap for India.

Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing demonstrates India's ability to march with ahead in the world of space technology, and holding its own in the world's exclusive space club.

For which, the team at ISRO deserves the nation's congratulations and gratitude.

