'A holiday on the Moon may not be far off'

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISRO

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon on Wednesday, August 23, Bollywood has joined India to laud ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and its team for the historic mission.

A look at all the love pouring in on social media:

Salman Khan: 'Congratulations to all the scientists at ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Shah Rukh Khan sings his popular song from his own film, Yes Boss, 'Chaand Taare todh laoon... Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur #ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers... the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3.'

Mohanlal congratulates ISRO on 'getting Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that has made a whole nation proud.

'And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind! Congratulations to every scientist, technician and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that have made a whole nation proud! Jai Hind!#IndiaOnTheMoon,' he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi: 'An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come. Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off.'

Anil Kapoor: 'What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt.'

Kareena Kapoor: 'What an amazing and stellar touchdown. Proud Proud.'

'And the rest is history,' Alia Bhatt writes on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan drops an image of the moon and the tricolour and captions it: 'For far too long when India was referred to, it was spoken of as a third-world country and I hated it. Today I am proud to say India is first world in more ways than one.'

Like many others, Hrithik Roshan watched the live telecast of India's historic moon mission with the team of his forthcoming film, Fighter.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram and shared a video in which he along with Hrithik and Director Siddharth Anand are seen beaming with joy on watching the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

In the clip, Dadlani revealed that they stopped work to watch the historic moment: '#TeamFighter stopped all work to watch #Chandrayaan land on the Moon today! What a proud moment for India, for @isro.in, for #Science, for Humankind! Proud to share this moment in History with @hrithikroshan @s1danand & @abhijitnalani! Jai Hind.'

In a tweet, Jr NTR called ISRO the 'pride of India' and adds: 'My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India.'

Akshay Kumar writes, 'A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3.'

Sanjay Dutt describes it as a 'giant leap for India.'

'Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface, marking a monumental achievement for our space exploration journey. Congratulations to @isro and the entire team! Jai Hind #Chandrayaan3,' he writes.

R Madhavan applauds the scientists and the entire team behind this massive feat.

The actor gets teary-eyed in a video that he posts, as he writes, 'What an achievement, I am so so happy and proud as everybody should be in India. Main bata nahi sakta, yeh kitni badi achievement hain, yeh baat toh sehraniya hain hi ki hum chand par utar paye, woh bhi south pole mein pehli baar, but jis limited resources and budget ke saath humne ise achieve kiye...I don't know kitna tareef kar sakte hain (I can't begin to express, how big this achievement is, it is commendable that we landed on the surface of the moon, but the fact that we did it with limited resources and budget, I don't know how much can one be praised for that.'

Suniel Shetty: 'Chandrayaan 3 just dropped the mic on the moon’s surface — One small step for @isro, one giant ‘lunar leap’ for India! Heart swelling with Pride. From gazing at #Chandamama with wonder since our childhood days, to now witnessing our very own moon mission triumph, the journey has been out of this world! Kudos to the entire ISRO team for scripting history and reminding us that no dream is too big! Let’s keep reaching for the stars… #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #ProudIndian #MoonMissionSuccess #ChandamamaFeels.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha: 'We reached the Moon. It's a very historic moment and very proud.'

Rajinikanth: 'While superpowers like the US, Russia, and China watch in agast amazement, India stuns the world with this humongous achievement. For the first time ever, our nation stamps it’s proud identity by landing #Chandrayaan3 on the south pole of the moon! My heartfelt congratulations to our @ISRO team. You have made us proud!! #ProudIndian #SaluteIndia #JaiHind.'

Vijay Varma: 'It's a big achievement, we did it with limited resources and budget. Today everyone is feeling proud.'

Anupam Kher tells ANI just how proud he's feeling: "I've never been as happy as I am now. We used to sing 'Chanda mama door ke' in childhood but now 'chanda mama door ke hai hi nahin'. India is on moon now. It's a proud moment for all Indians. I bow down and salute the nation today, I especially salute the ISRO scientists. This moon mission has made me extremely emotional. I was literally in tears when I was watching the live telecast.

"Can you imagine an Indian walking on earth anywhere today and people looking at him and saying, 'Look that's an Indian'. We're the first nation to reach South Pole (of moon). We're the first people who landed there," he adds.