Beware! 'Healthy' Foods That Could Harm Your Heart

When it comes to heart health, we often look at the obvious culprits -- fried foods, sugary drinks and sedentary lifestyles. But according to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in treating heart disease, some of the biggest threats might be hiding in plain sight -- right in your kitchen.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Bhojraj -- currently director of cardiovascular precision medicine at the American Board of Precision Medicine -- pulled back the curtain on three common kitchen staples that may be doing more harm than good.

'Not all health foods are heart-friendly,' he says. 'And as someone who’s spent 20+ years protecting hearts -- including my own -- these three items never make it into my kitchen.'

1. Oat milk with added oils and gums

Marketed as a clean, plant-based alternative, oat milk has surged in popularity. But Dr Bhojraj warns that many brands are loaded with added oils, stabilising gums and sugars that can spike your blood sugar and promote inflammation.

Why it's a problem



Oils like canola or sunflower are often added for texture but may contain omega-6 fatty acids that, when consumed in excess, contribute to chronic inflammation -- a known risk factor for heart disease.

Dr Bhojraj suggests



Unsweetened almond or macadamia nut milk -- ideally with no added oils or gums.

2. Non-stick cookware

Yes, even the 'PFOA-free' varieties. According to Dr Bhojraj, non-stick pans can still degrade at high temperatures and release toxic particles into the air and your food.

Why it's a problem



The materials used in non-stick coatings can break down over time, especially when overheated, potentially releasing harmful chemicals that have been linked to cardiovascular and other health issues.

Dr Bhojraj suggests



Stainless steel or cast iron cookware -- both time-tested and safer for your long-term health.

Photograph: Kind courtesy doctorsanjaymd/Instagram

3. Whole wheat bread

This one may come as a shock.

Whole wheat bread is often hailed as a healthier option but Dr Bhojraj warns that it is usually ultra-processed and packed with carbs that quickly raise blood sugar.

Why it's a problem



Highly processed carbs can lead to insulin resistance and increased cardiovascular risk, especially when consumed regularly.

Dr Bhojraj suggests



Sprouted grain bread or low-carb breads made from seeds or nuts.

Dr Bhojraj's message is clear: Just because something is labelled 'healthy' does not mean it is heart-safe.

From hidden sugars in plant-based milks to the cookware we trust daily, rethinking our kitchen choices is an important step toward better heart health.

