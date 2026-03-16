Best Foods For Cardiac Exercise Routine

A body works like a well-oiled machine and exercise increases its demands.

To keep up and avoid running out of energy, you need to supply it with wholesome food and maintain proper fluid levels.

How to plan your diet around a heart-pumping aerobic exercise routine

1. Prepare Your Body Two Hours Before Activity

Begin by drinking plenty of water to ensure you are well hydrated.

Choose nourishing sources of complex carbohydrates like wholemeal cereals with semi-skimmed or skimmed milk, wholegrain toast, low-fat yoghurt, brown rice, wholewheat pasta and a variety of fruit and vegetables, states American Heart Association.

2. Light Meal One to Three Hours Prior

Have carbohydrates with a moderate amount of protein, like porridge topped with banana or toast spread with peanut butter, suggests the Californian medical centre, UCLA Health.

3. Fruit For Quick Energy

Berries, grapes, oranges are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fluids. They are gentle on the stomach, offer a rapid lift in energy levels and assist with maintaining fluid balance.

Pairing fruit with yoghurt adds a useful protein element, says Healthline.

4. Snack 30-60 Minutes Before Training

Have an energy bar or a banana. This can raise energy levels while reducing the likelihood of digestive upset during movement, according to UCLA Health.

5. Last-Minute Fuel

If time is limited before your exercise routine, and you only have 5 to 10 minutes to go, opt for a single piece of fresh fruit like an apple or banana, says American Heart Association.

6. Eating During Extended Workouts

For sessions lasting under an hour, additional food is usually unnecessary. But during longer routines or for particularly demanding exercise, aim to consume 30-90 gm carbs per hour, like low-fat yoghurt, dried fruit like raisins, or a banana, informs American Heart Association.

7. Recovery Nutrition After Cardio

After cardiovascular exercise, prioritise restoring fluids. And opt for snacks like chocolate milk, a fruit smoothie blended with protein powder, or hummus served with wholegrain pitta bread, states UCLA Health.

8. Rebuild With Carbs And Healthy Fats

Physical activity depletes glycogen, the primary energy reserve in the muscles. Within 30 to 60 minutes of completing an exercise session, eat wholesome carbohydrates like wholegrain bread, wholewheat pasta or brown rice to aid recovery.

Include unsaturated fats like those found in avocado, oily fish (for example salmon, tuna or sardines), and nuts to support overall health, ias per American Heart Association and Healthline.

9. Meeting Daily Protein Requirements

Adults generally require around 0.8 gm protein per kg body weight, although active individuals and older adults may need slightly more.

Good proteins include poultry (chicken or turkey), red meats like beef and lamb, fish, dairy products like milk and yoghurt, pulses including beans and lentils, and eggs, according to&Healthline.

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