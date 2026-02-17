HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Choose Your Carbs! 7 Best Slow-Release Carbohydrates

Choose Your Carbs! 7 Best Slow-Release Carbohydrates

By REDIFF HEALTH
February 17, 2026

Carbohydrates act as the body’s main fuel. Once consumed, they are broken down into glucose, which travels through the bloodstream to power cells and keep the body functioning efficiently.

Slow-release carbohydrates deliver energy at a steady, measured pace rather than all at once, without shooting up your GI scale (glycemice index).

Foods like quinoa, a wide range of vegetables and most pulses fall into this category, helping to keep energy levels stable for longer, states Medical News Today. 

Carbs that prevent your blood sugar from shooting up

Yoghurt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ji-Elle/Wikimedia Commons

1. Yoghurt

Certain dairy products like low-fat yoghurt, which also provide calcium and protein, release glucose much slower into the bloodstream, according to Medical News Today.

carbs

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

2. Beans And Legumes... And Quinoa

To the list of preferred slow-release the carbs black beans, chickpeas, lentils, lima beans, peanuts and pinto beans can be added. They are nutrient-dense staples packed with plant protein, fibre and long-lasting energy, says US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic. Add to that wonder grain, quinoa.

sweet potatoes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

3. Sweet Potatoes

This starchy vegetable, quite different from a regular potatoe, is known to release energy gradually with a low GI, says Medical News Today. According to the the American Heart Association, these slow-release carbohydrates help keep blood sugar levels steady while providing sustained fuel for the body.

fruits

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

4. Fruits

Certain fresh fruits, when not juiced or mashed -- apples, oranges, plum, peach, grapefruit -- add natural sweetness, fibre and a refreshing burst of flavour to a balanced diet and slowly release carbs, as per Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health.

vegetable

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

5. Vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach, along with the cruciferous vegetables -- broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and kale -- are packed with vital nutrients, explains Healthline. These are all vegetables providing energy via slow-release carbs.

nuts

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

6. Nuts

Naturally low in carbohydrates, while being rich in fibre and protein, nuts and unsweetened nut butters are naturally low in carbohydrates while being rich in fibre and protein, states Medical News Today. This combination slows digestion, allowing energy to be released gradually.

The result is sustained fuel without sudden rises in blood sugar, making them a smart, satisfying snack choice.

oatmeal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

7. Oatmeal

A cup of cooked unprocessed oatmeal carries a medium glycaemic load (11 to 19), offering a balanced release of energy that keeps you fuller for longer without sharp sugar spikes, informs Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

