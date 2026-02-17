Choose Your Carbs! 7 Best Slow-Release Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates act as the body’s main fuel. Once consumed, they are broken down into glucose, which travels through the bloodstream to power cells and keep the body functioning efficiently.

Slow-release carbohydrates deliver energy at a steady, measured pace rather than all at once, without shooting up your GI scale (glycemice index).

Foods like quinoa, a wide range of vegetables and most pulses fall into this category, helping to keep energy levels stable for longer, states Medical News Today.

Carbs that prevent your blood sugar from shooting up