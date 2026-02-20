8 Germ Hotspots You Touch Every Day

Countless public surfaces, from cash machines to lift buttons, are touched by hundreds of people every day, often without a second thought.

Health authorities have repeatedly highlighted how shared spaces can quietly harbour germs.

A little awareness and better hygiene habits, like washing your hands after touching high-use spots, can go a long way in protecting both personal and public health. Keep sanitiser handy but nothing beats soap and water for sterilisation.

Wash your hands after touching these places!

1. Restrooms

Frequent use of public restrooms may increase the risk of infections, states National Institutes of Health. The World Health Organisation also highlights that poorly-maintained public toilets can spread germs, potentially leading to serious health concerns like urinary tract infections.

2. Jet Air Dryers

High-speed jet air dryers may spread germs rather than remove them, with research cited by the US medical centre, Cleveland Clinic suggesting they disperse far more viruses than warm-air dryers or paper towels.

3. Restaurant Menus

These harbour surprisingly high levels of bacteria because many people handle them and they are rarely cleaned properly.

Wash your hands after ordering, not before eating, and avoid placing cutlery on the menu to reduce contamination, suggest WebMD.

4. Escalator/Stair Handrails, Public Computer Keyboards, Taxi Handles

Commonly-touched surfaces, from escalator handrails to public computer keyboards, can harbour surprisingly high levels of germs due to constant contact.

Top American medical centre Mayo Clinic states that such frequently handled spots are often far less clean than they appear, making regular hand hygiene essential to reduce exposure.

5. Shopping Carts

The supermarket trolley may carry more than your groceries. Its handle can host millions of microorganisms, including traces linked to raw food items. Add to that the reality of babies'; nappies often placed in the child seat and it becomes clear why a quick clean or hand wash after shopping is always a wise move, says WebMD.

6. Doorknob Handles

Surprisingly germ-friendly and often overlooked, says top medical centre, Mayo Clinic. These constantly touched surfaces can carry a heavy load of germs, making regular hand cleaning a simple but smart precaution.

7. ATMs

Cash machines can carry plenty of germs due to constant contact with notes, buttons and shared screens. Good hand hygiene after use helps lower the risk of picking up infections, states WebMD.

8. Elevator Buttons

Lift buttons can be just as germ-laden as door handles, thanks to constant public contact. If possible, press them with your elbow, opt for the stairs, or keep sanitiser handy to minimise exposure, says WebMD.

