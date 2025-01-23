Why 64% MTech Seats Are Vacant in Indian Colleges

Divya Nair/Rediff.com finds out why BE/BTech graduates prefer to study for an MBA in India or for an MS abroad instead of opting for an MTech degree in India.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeswin Thomas/Pexels.com

In a country where many parents still swear by engineering and medicine as career options for their children, almost 64 per cent of India's MTech (master of technology) seats have no takers.

As per the latest data from the All India Council for Technical Education, MTech enrolment has reduced to 33 per cent, the lowest since 2017-2018. Only 45,047 students received their MTech degrees in the academic year 2023-2024.

At the same time, BTech saw an 81 per cent enrolment. Why do these students choose not to study MTech? Rediff.com's Divya Nair asks experts in the field. And this is what they told her.

The rise of substandard private engineering colleges

According to Professor Suvasish Mukhopadhyay, who has mentored students for over three decades, the decline in overall numbers is not because of the courses.

"BTech and MTech courses are still in demand," he says. "But there has been an increase in the number of substandard private engineering colleges. Seats in those colleges are vacant."

Nayagam PP, founder of EduJob360, agrees that the rapid growth of engineering institutions in India has resulted in an oversupply of seats.

"Initially aimed at making technical education accessible, the surge in the number of engineering colleges has diluted the perceived value of an engineering degree. Many institutions now struggle to maintain academic quality, leaving students and employers sceptical about their credentials."

Pradeep Pramanik, a career coach, placement consultant and director at Fast Track Career Consultants, adds, "While the number of colleges has increased, there has been no improvement in industrial interface and exposure or in the quality of faculty hired to teach the students. Gradually, this has led to a poor intake (of students) and increased the number of unwanted courses and vacant seats."

Rajesh Kumar Singh, a gold medallist who cracked the GATE in 1993 and 1994, with an All India Rank of 14 in 1994, points out another challenge. "While poor salaries do not attract industry bigwigs as permanent faculty, several colleges are reliant on visiting faculty to teach important chapters."

"The general lack of well-trained industry-relevant faculty naturally makes MTech education a less lucrative choice."

Mismatch between curriculum and industry requirements

Outdated curriculum is one of the main reasons why engineering aspirants opt out of MTech courses.

According to Mayank Chandel, founder, CareerStreets, Nagpur, engineering colleges that have vacant seats have failed understand the industry's evolving needs.

"Unlike institutions like the IITs, many of these colleges do not update their curriculum regularly to match industry demands. Deemed universities and other institutions that proactively upgrade their courses to reflect industry requirements are increasingly preferred by students."

"While the industry is evolving rapidly with advancements in AI, robotics and renewable energy, engineering education has failed to keep pace," Nayagam adds.

"Graduates often lack the hands-on skills required by employers, making some of these outdated post-graduate programmes less attractive to prospective students."

Does that mean the MTech syllabus is obsolete? "No," says Pramanik, but adds, "it must be flexible and competitive if we want our engineers to lead global giants like Google, Yahoo, Meta, Spacex or Tesla-like companies."

Despite so many reports and studies highlighting the inadequacies of the curriculum, why aren't universities doing something about it?

"Obtaining AICTE's approval for syllabus updates is a lengthy process that often spans several years," explains Chandel.

"During this time, institutions like the IITs, which operate under public-private partnerships, are gaining an edge by producing industry-ready engineers who can be directly deployed in the workforce. This adaptability places the IITs in a position where they can potentially overshadow the long-standing legacy of many traditional NITs (National Institutes of Technology)."

The lack of super-specialisation

For their post-graduation, students are looking for job-friendly courses or super-specialisations. However, most MTech courses are redundant or out of sync with the future.

"Specialised programmes and skills other than computer science -- like robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechatronics, astrophysics, geospace technology and oceanology, for example -- are important for the future. Hence quality engineers with technical competencies in these fields are sought after by recruiters," says Pramanik.

Unfortunately most Indian engineering colleges do not have specialised courses or the faculty to train engineering graduates in these fields, he adds.

Less scope for post-graduate courses

Usually, students who are interested in teaching may opt for an MTech degree. Others would prefer to work, gain experience, pursue an MBA or travel abroad for their post-graduation.

Aashish Sood, an IIM-Lucknow alumnus and CAT (Common Admission Test) mentor, explains why a majority of BTech students prefer an MBA over an MTech for their post-graduation.

"Many students choose BTech because they are compelled to do so by their families. But when it comes to post-graduation, they know that the only practical avenue available after MTech is academia which a lot of people do not really want to pursue. There aren't enough jobs in research nor are students inclined towards it."

Patrick Dsouza, a six-time CAT topper and founder of Patrick100, feels that foreign universities offer better funding and avenues for research enthusiasts. "Unfortunately, research in India doesn't have good opportunities. Normally, research happens in universities within the United States and therefore doing a post-graduation in technology abroad makes more sense.

"Students prefer to do post-graduate studies abroad because the scope for research and further growth is much higher there than in India. Even Europe -- Germany, Ireland, etc -- is becoming a sought after destination for further education, specifically for engineering.

"A majority of engineers prefer studying for an MBA in India immediately after graduation or opt to study MS from a foreign university."

High education costs vs poor return on investment

While tier 1 engineering colleges may initially manage to fill MTech seats, approximately 50 per cent students opt out when they get jobs from public sector undertakings after their GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) results, says Rajesh Kumar Singh, a gold medallist, who cracked the GATE in 1993 and 1994 with an All India Rank of 14 in 1994.

Parents and students in India are also looking at higher education from a transactional point of view.

With engineering degrees, particularly from private institutions, costing between Rs 5lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs, BTech is becoming more expensive.

"For many families, the financial burden is hard to justify, especially when compared to faster and more cost-effective education paths that lead to immediate job opportunities," observes Nayagam.

Fewer campus placements, lower salaries

Over the years, the priority has shifted from seeking quality education to cushy campus placements which, according to Professor Mukhopadhyay, is a dangerous trend.

"Even before the academic session begins, parents and students start making curious visits to the placement office. Clearly, the focus is not about gaining skills or education but finding a job before you graduate."

"But there are barely any jobs for graduates with basic engineering degrees," says Singh.

"Earlier, Indian IT companies were able to absorb many engineers through campus placement and train them. But with changes in what the global markets require, these companies have reduced hiring because the training cost is eating into their budget," says Pramanik.

The overall dip in campus placements and the kind of salaries offered to fresh graduates at top engineering colleges, including the IITs, is worrisome.

"An MTech graduate may earn up to Rs 1 lakh per month in a private engineering college. If s/he gets placed in an MNC or chooses an MBA, the average monthly salary would be between Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs," says Singh.

Alternate, more lucrative options online

Post COVID, the preference for short-term, specialised online courses has gone up significantly.

"Certifications in machine learning, coding and blockchain provide quicker and more direct access to employment, reducing the allure of a traditional four-year degree followed by two years of post-graduate education," says Nayagam.

The rising popularity of MBA courses is also due to the diverse range of opportunities and growth avenues it offers as compared to a stagnant MTech degree.

What needs to change?

Nayagam outlines a few remedies that can fix the problem:

1. A curriculum overhaul

Introduce courses on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and renewable energy that are in sync with the needs of the industry and the future job market.

2. Focus on skill development

The course should focus on employability by integrating internships, live projects and industry collaborations.

3. Promote innovation

Every institute must establish research and development centres and incubators so that students can explore advanced career options within the campus.

4. Make education more affordable



By reducing tuition fees and introducing scholarships for underprivileged students, MTech courses can attract students from tier 2 and tier 3 towns as well.

While the engineering sector continues to fuel India's economic growth and innovation, it is important for educational institutions to adapt their curriculum and style of teaching to match the demands of the job market.

It is equally important to address economic barriers and come up with solutions to make education accessible for all.

Pradeep Pramanik reminds us of what the late Ratan Tata once said, 'We have more engineers than jobs.'

'India doesn't need more engineers and engineering colleges; we require engineers with better engineering competencies and knowledge than mere degree holders who can't be hired,' Tata said.