Attention Deficit Disorder, The Problem Alia Bhatt Faces

Individuals with ADD may miss deadlines, struggle with time management and have difficulty completing tasks or following instructions, warns Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt recently spoke about how she deals with attention deficit disorder. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'I have ADD and don't have (an) interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast,' Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently disclosed in an interview with Allure magazine. She said she didn't give two hours to her make-up artiste to complete her wedding look.

What is ADD or Attention Deficit Disorder?

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by difficulties with attention, concentration and impulse control.

Though ADD is often used interchangeably with ADHD, ADD specifically refers to the inattention without hyperactive and impulsive behaviours.

Individuals with ADD often struggle with staying focused, organising tasks and following through with activities.

How to identify/diagnose if one has ADD?

ADD is typically diagnosed during childhood but it can be identified at any age.

The sooner it is recognised, the more effective the intervention can be.

Early identification can help children succeed in school and develop healthy coping strategies; adults can benefit from understanding their symptoms and learning management techniques.

It is important to seek help when ADD symptoms interfere with one's daily functioning and quality of life.

What are the signs of ADD in kids and adults?

Some common signs of ADD include:

Difficulty sustaining attention in tasks or play activities.

Frequent careless mistakes at work or in school activities.

Difficulty in organising tasks and activities.

Forgetfulness in daily activities.

Frequently losing things needed for tasks (eg, keys, books).

Avoiding tasks that require prolonged mental effort.

Being easily distracted by external stimuli or unrelated thoughts.

Difficulty following instructions or completing tasks.

Do people with ADD struggle with their daily life?

In their daily life, ADD can manifest in various challenges.

At work or school, individuals may miss deadlines, struggle with time management and have difficulty completing tasks or following instructions.

In personal relationships, individuals may appear disinterested, forgetful or inattentive during conversations.

At home, everyday tasks like paying bills, grocery shopping or organising a schedule can become overwhelming, leading to frustration.

Driving may also pose risks as attention can wander; getting easily distracted can increase the likelihood of accidents.

Can ADD be cured with medical intervention?

ADD cannot be 'cured' in the traditional sense; it is largely considered a lifelong condition. However, symptoms can be managed effectively with treatment strategies.

Early intervention can help individuals build coping mechanisms and improve functioning.

Some risk factors, such as certain environmental exposures during pregnancy, may be mitigated but there is no known way to fully prevent the development of ADD.

Medical intervention is often recommended for those whose ADD significantly impacts their life.

Treatment may include medication (eg, stimulants like Ritalin or non-stimulants), cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), behavioural interventions and coaching for time management and organisation.

Medication helps regulate the brain chemicals responsible for focus and impulse control while therapy addresses behaviour patterns and offers coping strategies.

Does ADD get better with age and time?

Symptoms of ADD may change over time.

While some individuals develop better coping mechanisms as they grow older, others may find that the demands of life as an adult exacerbate their symptoms.

For some, ADD may improve with age, especially if they develop strong organisational skills while others may struggle if their condition remains untreated.

In some cases, adults may experience different symptoms such as restlessness or difficulty with executive function instead of the distractibility that was more prominent in childhood.

How can people with ADD live a normal life?

Create structured routines. Establish daily routines to create structure and consistency.

Use reminders and timers. Set alarms, use calendars and break tasks into smaller steps to stay organised.

Minimise distractions by creating a distraction-free environment when focusing on important tasks.

Exercise regularly. Physical activity can improve concentration and reduce restlessness.

Focus on adequate sleep and nutrition. Maintain regular sleep patterns and a balanced diet, as poor habits can worsen symptoms.

Practise mindfulness and meditation to help improve focus and self-regulation skills.





Limit multitasking by focusing on one task at a time. This will prevent the feeling of being overwhelmed.

