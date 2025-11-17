'Family Badmouthing My Wife'

It is important to stand up for your partner if you think your family is being unfair to her, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating Web site.

What do you do when your family disapproves of your partner?

While it's common in situations where you choose your own partner, it's heartbreaking when it happens in a match arranged by your parents.

How do you deal with this emotional conflict without hurting your partner or your family?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating website, explains how to establish healthy boundaries and politely tell your parents and family members to treat your partner with respect.

Suraj: Hello Sir. I'm really struggling with my family's behaviour after my arranged marriage.

They pushed me into it and now they're constantly guilt-tripping me and badmouthing my wife and her family.

t's getting really tough to handle and I'm feeling overwhelmed.

Can you please offer some advice on how to deal with this situation?

I just want to be happy and have my family's support.

Dear Suraj, I understand how difficult it must be when your family is giving you a hard time, especially when your wife is also suffering because of it.

It is important to stand up for your partner if you think they are being unfair to her.

It is important to set boundaries from the very beginning.

You may politely tell your family that while you love and respect them very much, you neither appreciate nor will tolerate this unfair treatment from them.

Tell them that you expect their support, you expect them to love your wife as much as they love you and, most importantly, you never expected them to behave in this manner.

Let them know how much their behaviour has affected you.

Sometimes people don't understand that they are hurting someone with their words.

Saying all these might create a little conflict but it is important to stand up for what's right, even if it is to family.

Other than that, communicate with your wife. Let her know that you are by her side and you realise that, for no fault of her own, she is suffering because of your family's treatment and you are very sorry for that.

Sometimes, even a few kind words from your partner can improve a situation.

I hope this helps.

