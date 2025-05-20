'Can I Appear For Both JEE And NFAT?'

rediffGURU Prof Suvasish Mukhopadhyay counsels students on how to choose the right stream and career.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaboompics/Pexels

Choosing a career stream after Class 12 is not a small decision as it can define your future.

For science and engineering aspirants, the options and opportunities are many.

rediffGURU Prof Suvasish Mukhopadhyay, a mentor and author with three decades years of teaching experience, offers career guidance to students and parents on how to make an informed decision.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Prof Suvasish Mukhopadhyay HERE.

Jatan: I have already appeared for JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main and secured a 95.15 percentile, which is close to the previous year's cut-off.

My query is whether it is possible to select both options JEE and NFAT (National Forensic Admission Test) so that if I do not qualify through my JEE score, my application can be considered based on my NFAT score instead.

If selecting both options is permissible, could you please guide me on how to do so while filling out the application form?

Your assistance on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

The answer is NO.

Candidates cannot apply using both JEE Main and NAFT scores for the same admissions.

JEE Main scores are used for admissions to engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions while NAFT scores are used for admissions to NAFT-affiliated universities.

These are distinct admission processes and only one set of scores can be used.

Anonymous: Sir, I am a Class 12 biology student but I want to take BTech CSE (computer science engineering).

What are the basic things I should know before taking CSE?

For taking CSE in Class 12, PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) is generally compulsory.

Completing class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics is generally required for pursuing computer engineering (BTech) programmes in India.

While some private universities may offer admissions for students with different subject combinations (like PCB), the most common and widely accepted path for engineering, including computer science, is through the PCM stream.

Anonymous: Is it worth joining NSUT Delhi mechanical engineering in 2025? Can you please guide?

Yes, you can go for it.

NSUT Delhi is generally considered a good option for mechanical engineering, especially in comparison to many other NITs.

While some might consider it slightly less established than DTU in terms of its mechanical engineering programme, NSUT offers a well-regarded curriculum, good placement opportunities and a strong overall academic environment.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Prof Suvasish Mukhopadhyay HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.