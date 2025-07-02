Can Oil Pulling Prevent Cavities, Gum Disease?

'Oil pulling may help reduce bacterial load in the mouth,' says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

'It is NOT a replacement and should complement regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups.'

Can rinsing your teeth with coconut oil keep gum problems away?

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have been following the Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling to improve their dental hygiene.

"Oil pulling may help reduce bacterial load in the mouth," says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, who has over 30 years of experience in dental care.

"However, it is not a replacement and should complement regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups, he adds.

Anonymous: After watching an Instagram video, I have started doing oil pulling with coconut oil every morning for my oral health.

Is it effective?

Can oil pulling actually prevent cavities and gum disease or is it just a wellness fad?

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth to promote oral health.

Since my knowledge of Ayurveda is limited, I cannot comment on the effectiveness of this practice.

Some claimed benefits include:

1. Reduced bacteria: Oil pulling may help reduce bacterial load in the mouth.

2. Gum health: Some studies suggest it may help reduce gingivitis and improve gum health.

3. Bad breath: Oil pulling might help reduce volatile sulfur compounds that cause bad breath.

It's important to note that oil pulling is NOT a replacement. It should complement regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups.

More research is needed on the subject. While some studies show benefits, more research is required to confirm its effectiveness.

Consult an Ayurvedic doctor to know more before incorporating oil pulling into your oral health routine.

Anonymous: I'm 28 and my wisdom teeth are growing sideways, pushing my other teeth.

My dentist suggests surgery but I'm scared.

What are the risks of not removing impacted wisdom teeth?

Hello. Not removing impacted wisdom teeth can lead to several potential risks and complications, including:

1. Pain and discomfort: Impacted wisdom teeth can cause recurrent pain, swelling and discomfort in the jaw, gums and surrounding teeth.

2. Infection: Impacted teeth can be difficult to clean, increasing the risk of infection, abscesses and cysts.

3. Damage to surrounding teeth: Impacted wisdom teeth can push against adjacent teeth, potentially causing damage, crowding or orthodontic issues.

4. Gum disease: Impacted teeth can create pockets that trap bacteria, leading to gum disease and potentially affecting overall oral health.

5. Tooth decay: Impacted teeth can be challenging to clean, increasing the risk of tooth decay and cavities.

When to consider extraction

1. Symptomatic teeth: If you're experiencing pain, discomfort or other symptoms related to your wisdom teeth.

2. If your dentist recommends removal due to potential risks or complications.

Schedule regular dental check-ups to monitor the development and health of your wisdom teeth.

This helps your dentist or oral surgeon to determine the best course of action for your specific situation.

Anonymous: My 7-year-old's new front teeth are growing crooked and the baby teeth haven't fallen out yet.

Should I wait or see a dentist immediately for possible misalignment?

You should take your child to a paediatric dentist (pedodontist) at once.

In some cases it is possible to minimise the misalignment with timely intervention.

Whether or not any intervention is needed at this time, a consultation is an absolute must.

Your dentist, after evaluating the case, can give you advice on what treatment may be necessary and at what stage.

