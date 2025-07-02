HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Can Oil Pulling Prevent Cavities, Gum Disease?

Can Oil Pulling Prevent Cavities, Gum Disease?

By rediffGURU Dr SHYAM JAMALABAD
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 11:44 IST

x

'Oil pulling may help reduce bacterial load in the mouth,' says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.
'It is NOT a replacement and should complement regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups.'

can oil pulling prevent cavities and gum problems

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Can rinsing your teeth with coconut oil keep gum problems away?

Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have been following the Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling to improve their dental hygiene.

"Oil pulling may help reduce bacterial load in the mouth," says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad, who has over 30 years of experience in dental care.

"However, it is not a replacement and should complement regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups, he adds.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Shyam Jamalabad HERE.
 

Anonymous: After watching an Instagram video, I have started doing oil pulling with coconut oil every morning for my oral health.
Is it effective?
Can oil pulling actually prevent cavities and gum disease or is it just a wellness fad?

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth to promote oral health.

Since my knowledge of Ayurveda is limited, I cannot comment on the effectiveness of this practice.

Some claimed benefits include:

1. Reduced bacteria: Oil pulling may help reduce bacterial load in the mouth.

2. Gum health: Some studies suggest it may help reduce gingivitis and improve gum health.

3. Bad breath: Oil pulling might help reduce volatile sulfur compounds that cause bad breath.

It's important to note that oil pulling is NOT a replacement. It should complement regular brushing, flossing and dental check-ups.

More research is needed on the subject. While some studies show benefits, more research is required to confirm its effectiveness.

Consult an Ayurvedic doctor to know more before incorporating oil pulling into your oral health routine.

 

Anonymous: I'm 28 and my wisdom teeth are growing sideways, pushing my other teeth.
My dentist suggests surgery but I'm scared.
What are the risks of not removing impacted wisdom teeth?

Hello. Not removing impacted wisdom teeth can lead to several potential risks and complications, including:

1. Pain and discomfort: Impacted wisdom teeth can cause recurrent pain, swelling and discomfort in the jaw, gums and surrounding teeth.

2. Infection: Impacted teeth can be difficult to clean, increasing the risk of infection, abscesses and cysts.

3. Damage to surrounding teeth: Impacted wisdom teeth can push against adjacent teeth, potentially causing damage, crowding or orthodontic issues.

4. Gum disease: Impacted teeth can create pockets that trap bacteria, leading to gum disease and potentially affecting overall oral health.

5. Tooth decay: Impacted teeth can be challenging to clean, increasing the risk of tooth decay and cavities.

When to consider extraction

1. Symptomatic teeth: If you're experiencing pain, discomfort or other symptoms related to your wisdom teeth.

2. If your dentist recommends removal due to potential risks or complications.

Schedule regular dental check-ups to monitor the development and health of your wisdom teeth.

This helps your dentist or oral surgeon to determine the best course of action for your specific situation.

 

Anonymous: My 7-year-old's new front teeth are growing crooked and the baby teeth haven't fallen out yet.
Should I wait or see a dentist immediately for possible misalignment?

You should take your child to a paediatric dentist (pedodontist) at once.

In some cases it is possible to minimise the misalignment with timely intervention.

Whether or not any intervention is needed at this time, a consultation is an absolute must.

Your dentist, after evaluating the case, can give you advice on what treatment may be necessary and at what stage.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Shyam Jamalabad HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

can oil pulling prevent cavities, gum problems?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
rediffGURU Dr SHYAM JAMALABAD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Reasons You Have Bad Breath
10 Reasons You Have Bad Breath
How To Deal With Bad Breath?
How To Deal With Bad Breath?
'Are teeth supposed to be light yellow?'
'Are teeth supposed to be light yellow?'
Best and Worst Foods To Eat Before and After Yoga
Best and Worst Foods To Eat Before and After Yoga
The Hidden Dangers of Water-Only Fasting
The Hidden Dangers of Water-Only Fasting

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

webstory image 2

8 of Assam's Prettiest Tea Gardens

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal2:53

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look0:48

Shruti Haasan spotted in a funky look

Local shopkeepers enthusiastic ahead of Amarnath Yatra5:24

Local shopkeepers enthusiastic ahead of Amarnath Yatra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD