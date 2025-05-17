HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 10 Reasons You Have Bad Breath

10 Reasons You Have Bad Breath

By rediffGURU Dr SHYAM JAMALABAD
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 17, 2025 14:55 IST

x

Consuming certain foods, like garlic and onions or having medical conditions like sinusitis, diabetes, can lead to halitosis or bad breath, says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

rediffgurus bad breath halitosis dental pain, gum pain

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukao/Pexels

Does your tooth hurt when you eat something cold?

Or maybe your gums bleed when you brush?

Do you know why your breath smells bad even after brushing?

Bad breath, sensitive teeth, and pain in the gums are just some of the common reasons why you'd want to visit a dentist.

Why do these problems reoccur? What can you do to stop them?

rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad has over 30 years of experience in dental care.

He has his clinic in Mumbai and his patients include both celebrities and slum dwellers.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad HERE.

Anonymous: Even after brushing and rinsing, I sometimes feel like my breath isn't fresh.
This happens especially in the mornings.
Could it be something beyond hygiene, like digestion or gum issues?
What can I do to keep my breath fresh?

Halitosis (bad breath) can be caused by:

1. Poor oral hygiene
2. Gum disease
3. Dry mouth (xerostomia)
4. Food particles trapped in teeth
5. Smoking/tobacco use
6. Certain foods (garlic, onions, etc.)
7. Medical conditions (sinusitis, diabetes, etc.)
8. Medications
9. Postnasal drip
10. Gastrointestinal issues

Maintaining good oral hygiene, keeping yourself hydrated, visiting your dentist regularly, and addressing underlying issues can help manage halitosis.

For underlying medical issues please consult your physician.

Anonymous: I have a habit of grinding my teeth when I am stressed, sometimes even in my sleep.
In the mornings, I wake up with jaw pain and headache. Could it be related?

Hello, your jaw pain and headache may very likely be due to your teeth grinding or jaw clenching when stressed or in your sleep.

This is also usually accompanied by excessive wear of your teeth enamel.

Your dentist will be able to pinpoint the cause.

Of course, carious or infected teeth and gums need to be first ruled out.

Ask your dentist to give you a "night guard" which acts as a soft cushion between your upper and lower teeth and provides some relief.

But first you need to work on reducing your stress levels holistically and if necessary with your physician's help.

Pawan: Every two months I need to go for scaling.
Despite doing my best to maintain dental hygiene, blood and bad breath reappears after every two months.
I am also diabetic for the past year but this dental issue has been happening for a really long time.

Tartar, or dental calculus, forms when plaque (a sticky film of bacteria) on your teeth hardens over time. Even with regular brushing, tartar can form if:

1. Brushing technique is inadequate (e.g., not brushing along the gum line).

2. Brushing frequency or duration is insufficient.

3. Plaque buildup isn't fully removed.

4. Diet high in sugars, acids, or starches contributes to plaque formation.

Regular dental cleanings (scaling) can help remove tartar and prevent its buildup.

Your dentist or hygienist can also provide personalised advice on maintaining good oral hygiene.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad HERE

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

rediffgurus bad breath halitosis dental pain, gum pain

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
rediffGURU Dr SHYAM JAMALABAD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How To Deal With Bad Breath?
How To Deal With Bad Breath?
'Are teeth supposed to be light yellow?'
'Are teeth supposed to be light yellow?'
7 Foods Bad for Your Teeth
7 Foods Bad for Your Teeth
7 dental problems you'll have in your 30s
7 dental problems you'll have in your 30s
9 signs you need to visit a dentist right away
9 signs you need to visit a dentist right away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

webstory image 2

Itel A90 Launched In India At Rs 6,999

webstory image 3

9 Timeless Bollywood Ornament Styles For Your Shaadi

VIDEOS

NATO Paratroopers launch airborne op near Belarus border in 'Swift Response 25' drills3:04

NATO Paratroopers launch airborne op near Belarus border...

Watch: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri waits at Mumbai Airport to receive him1:38

Watch: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri waits at Mumbai...

Watch: Albanian PM puts aside his umbrella, kneels in front of Georgina Meloni2:16

Watch: Albanian PM puts aside his umbrella, kneels in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD