10 Reasons You Have Bad Breath

Consuming certain foods, like garlic and onions or having medical conditions like sinusitis, diabetes, can lead to halitosis or bad breath, says rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

Does your tooth hurt when you eat something cold?

Or maybe your gums bleed when you brush?

Do you know why your breath smells bad even after brushing?

Bad breath, sensitive teeth, and pain in the gums are just some of the common reasons why you'd want to visit a dentist.

Why do these problems reoccur? What can you do to stop them?

rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad has over 30 years of experience in dental care.

He has his clinic in Mumbai and his patients include both celebrities and slum dwellers.

Anonymous: Even after brushing and rinsing, I sometimes feel like my breath isn't fresh.

This happens especially in the mornings.

Could it be something beyond hygiene, like digestion or gum issues?

What can I do to keep my breath fresh?

Halitosis (bad breath) can be caused by:

1. Poor oral hygiene

2. Gum disease

3. Dry mouth (xerostomia)

4. Food particles trapped in teeth

5. Smoking/tobacco use

6. Certain foods (garlic, onions, etc.)

7. Medical conditions (sinusitis, diabetes, etc.)

8. Medications

9. Postnasal drip

10. Gastrointestinal issues

Maintaining good oral hygiene, keeping yourself hydrated, visiting your dentist regularly, and addressing underlying issues can help manage halitosis.

For underlying medical issues please consult your physician.

Anonymous: I have a habit of grinding my teeth when I am stressed, sometimes even in my sleep.

In the mornings, I wake up with jaw pain and headache. Could it be related?

Hello, your jaw pain and headache may very likely be due to your teeth grinding or jaw clenching when stressed or in your sleep.

This is also usually accompanied by excessive wear of your teeth enamel.

Your dentist will be able to pinpoint the cause.

Of course, carious or infected teeth and gums need to be first ruled out.

Ask your dentist to give you a "night guard" which acts as a soft cushion between your upper and lower teeth and provides some relief.

But first you need to work on reducing your stress levels holistically and if necessary with your physician's help.

Pawan: Every two months I need to go for scaling.

Despite doing my best to maintain dental hygiene, blood and bad breath reappears after every two months.

I am also diabetic for the past year but this dental issue has been happening for a really long time.

Tartar, or dental calculus, forms when plaque (a sticky film of bacteria) on your teeth hardens over time. Even with regular brushing, tartar can form if:

1. Brushing technique is inadequate (e.g., not brushing along the gum line).

2. Brushing frequency or duration is insufficient.

3. Plaque buildup isn't fully removed.

4. Diet high in sugars, acids, or starches contributes to plaque formation.

Regular dental cleanings (scaling) can help remove tartar and prevent its buildup.

Your dentist or hygienist can also provide personalised advice on maintaining good oral hygiene.

