'Is Sex Painful After A Hysterectomy?'

From healthy periods to pregnancy, rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar offers essential advice about gynaecological health.

rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar, medical director at Bloom IVF, answers questions about menstrual and gynaecological health.

Sugumar: Hello Ma'am, I am a 57-year-old male. My wife had uterus surgery (removed) and hernia surgery within a span of two years.

She is also diabetic now. For the last two years, she has not been interested in sex.

While trying, she claims that she is having pain even before the tip goes in.

Is this because of the surgery? What should I do to have painless sex?

If a 57-year-old woman is experiencing a loss of sexual interest after a hysterectomy, with or without oophorectomy (surgical removal of one or both ovaries), it may be due to several factors including hormonal changes, tissue damage or psychological reasons.

If the ovaries were also removed during the hysterectomy (bilateral oophorectomy), the woman will enter surgical menopause, leading to hormonal changes that can affect the libido, vaginal lubrication and other aspects of sexual function.

Even without oophorectomy, the surgery itself can sometimes lead to nerve damage or changes in sensation that may impact sexual response.

Anonymous: Hello ma'am, if someone is marrying in same gotra but different caste -- like I am a Maharashtrian and he is Gujarati -- will it cause any problem to our baby?

I have seen so many reels on it so I just wanted to know what you think.

While traditionally marriages within the same gotra (clan) are discouraged, the primary concern for potential offspring is related to the increased risk of genetic disorders due to the similarity in genes.

If two people from the same gotra marry, their children may have a higher chance of inheriting genetic conditions.

However, the strength of this concern is a topic of ongoing debate.

Anonymous: If you took an i-pill almost 15 days before period and your period got delayed by almost a week, is this normal?

Though you know there is no semen release and you are sure about this. And there is no other negative symptom as well. Is this something to worry about?

Yes, the i-Pill (emergency contraceptive pill) can cause a delay in periods as a side effect.

The high dose of hormones in the pill can disrupt the menstrual cycle, leading to irregular bleeding or delayed menstruation.

