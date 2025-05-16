5 Ways To Reduce Bloating During Periods

Dr Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti, explains how simple remedies like a warm cup of ginger tea can help reduce bloating and flatulence during periods.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Bloating and flatulence are common gastrointestinal issues that women experience before and during their periods.

These symptoms are largely due to the hormonal fluctuations that happen throughout the menstrual cycle.

Hormones like progesterone and estrogen significantly influence how your digestive system functions, and their levels shift throughout the month.

In Ayurveda, the digestive system is deeply connected to the balance of the three doshas -- Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

The hormonal fluctuations during menstruation can disrupt this balance, especially in the Vata dosha, which governs movement and digestion.

An imbalance in Vata can lead to bloating, constipation, and digestive discomfort, especially before and during menstruation.

The Role of Hormones

A week before your period, progesterone levels rise. This hormone has a muscle relaxant effect, which can slow down the movement of food through your intestines, contributing to bloating and constipation.

Also, a drop in estrogen levels just before menstruation can impair the digestive process, causing sluggish digestion and increased bloating.

After menstruation starts, estrogen levels rise, which can enhance gastric motility -- the movement of food through your digestive tract. This increased activity may lead to more frequent bowel movements or even diarrhea.

In Ayurveda, this is seen as the Pitta dosha becoming more dominant, leading to an increase in heat and digestive activity.

These digestive fluctuations are a natural part of the menstrual cycle, but they can be managed through Ayurvedic remedies and lifestyle adjustments that aim to restore balance and promote healthy digestion.

Here are some natural remedies and lifestyle adjustments to relieve symptoms of bloating and flatulence during periods:

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger is an important herb known for its ability to stimulate digestion and calm Vata.

A warm cup of ginger tea can relieve bloating and flatulence.

You can make the tea by boiling fresh ginger slices or using powdered ginger. For added benefit, mix one teaspoon of castor oil into the tea, which helps ease constipation and bloating.

2. Hydration

Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining digestive balance.

Drink warm water or herbal teas throughout the day to keep your system moving and prevent bloating caused by water retention.

3. Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol

Both caffeine and alcohol can disrupt the digestive system and increase bloating.

Consuming caffeine and alcohol during your period can elevate Pitta, leading to digestive issues.

Try to limit intake of coffee and alcohol and replace it with herbal teas or warm water infused with ginger, saunf (fennel seeds) or chamomile.

4. Regular Exercise

Healthy practices like yoga or light walking can stimulate digestion and promote the movement of gas, reducing bloating.

Gentle abdominal massages with warm oils, like sesame oil, can also soothe Vata imbalances.

5. Follow a Vata-Pacifying Diet

Focus on warm, cooked meals and avoid cold or raw foods, which can aggravate Vata.

Eating regular, small meals throughout the day can also support digestion.

One should even avoid outside food so that the digestive system functions at ease.

These small changes over a period of time will ease the process of periods in women.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.