'Can i-pill Cause Delay In Periods?'

rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar, medical director, Bloom IVF, offers advice on how women can take care of their menstrual health.

rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar is a gynaecologist with 30 years of experience. She is the medical director of Bloom IVF and manages 10 centres across India.

Anonymous: Hello doctor, after taking I-pill, I still haven't gotten my period.

I took a pregnancy test afterward and it was negative.

I have period cramps but my period hasn't started. Please help.

Yes, taking the i-pill can cause delayed periods or irregular bleeding.

Sometimes after taking the i-pill, spotting can occur within seven days or cause delayed menstrual bleeding.

The i-pill is an emergency contraceptive pill that contains a high dose of hormones that can disrupt your menstrual cycle.

But it is advisable to do a pregnancy test to rule out a pregnancy. Visit your gynaecologist to rule out other causes if you have delayed menses.





Esther: I had my last period on the 19th of last month.

I took Postinor on the first day of my ovulation.

I am five days late to my period.

I am taking a pregnancy test but the results are negative. What should I do?

Postinor-2 is an emergency contraceptive only; it is not intended as a regular method of contraception.

It is used to prevent pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse.

It is estimated that Postinor-2 will prevent 85 per cent of expected pregnancies but it's advisable to do a home pregnancy test or serum beta HCG blood test to rule out a pregnancy.





Anonymous: Is HPV vaccine recommended for women over 35?

While the HPV vaccine is most effective when given at a younger age (between 11 and 26), it is still considered beneficial for women over 35 but a discussion with a healthcare provider is recommended to assess individual risk factors and decide if vaccination is appropriate.

For women between 27 and 45, the decision to vaccinate should be based on individual risk factors and should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

If you are in a new relationship, have multiple partners or have recently been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, getting the vaccine could be beneficial even at an older age.

