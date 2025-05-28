'Will Learning AI Help Me As An Entrepreneur?'

Special rediffGURU Dr Ganesh Natarajan -- who is answering questions on rediffGURUS this week -- shares career advice about how to grow professionally, how women can achieve leadership roles in Indian companies and what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur.



How can young professionals grow in their careers?

What are the skills required to be a successful entrepreneur?

How is leadership, and the workplace, changing in the age of AI (artificial intelligence)? What are the challenges and opportunities?

Dr Natarajan is the chairman and co-founder of 5F World, GTT Data and Lighthouse Communities.

He chairs the board at Honeywell Automation India and has been a successful business and social entrepreneur for over 30 years.

Dr Natarajan had two stellar CEO tenures over 25 years, taking APTECH and Zensar Technologies to global prominence.

Anonymous: Hello. Recently, our team started using AI-powered risk-modelling tools that can analyse huge datasets and even suggest asset allocations.

While the technology impresses me, I worry it may eventually replace many analytical roles.

I'm keen to advance into leadership positions but also want to stay technically relevant.

Should I upskill in AI and machine learning, or focus on strategic management and people leadership?

How do future-ready finance leaders balance deep domain expertise with digital fluency and soft skills?

Also, any advice on networking with VCs to explore fintech start-up opportunities on the side would be greatly appreciated.

By all means, skill yourself in AI and advance your career.

Don't try moonlighting with start-ups; it won't work.

Anonymous: I am from Vadodara working as a sales executive in a pharmaceutical distribution company.

Over the past year, I've noticed the industry shifting to e-pharmacies and AI-driven customer analytics to predict drug demand.

My role now involves both field visits and data entry into new CRM systems.

I enjoy meeting doctors but struggle with back-office tech work.

I'd like to pivot into a role that combines my interpersonal skills with digital marketing or product management.

What career path could bridge sales expertise and digital product roles in pharma?

Should I take certified courses in digital marketing or product management first?

What future opportunities exist in pharma tech start-ups that I could target?

Do a formal course in digital marketing.

Also try and get some AI knowledge.

Health tech and pharma tech are both high-growth areas.

Anonymous: Hello Dr Ganesh, I'm working as a healthcare data analyst in a private hospital chain.

While I love using numbers to improve patient outcomes, I see increasing demand for AI-driven diagnostics and telemedicine platforms.

My company plans to introduce predictive analytics for patient readmissions, but I lack advanced machine learning skills.

I'm debating whether to pursue a specialised certification in AI or switch to a full-time data science role outside healthcare.

Additionally, I aspire to lead a social health start-up one day, focusing on rural telehealth.

How can I balance deep technical upskilling with gaining leadership and entrepreneurial experience?

What early steps -- side projects, hackathons, mentorship -- would best position me to become both a technical expert and a social entrepreneur in healthcare?

It's a great space.

There is no need to do a masters in data science. Just do courses on learning platforms.

If you have a differential tech powered idea, a venture can work.

