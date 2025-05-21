'AI Is Going To Make Exams Harder'

LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman says AI won't help you cheat; it'll expose the flaws in outdated exams.

It's time to test real thinking, not memory.

If you've ever thought about using ChatGPT to breeze through an assignment or two, you're not alone. But Reid Hoffman, co-founder, LinkedIn and one of Silicon Valley's sharpest minds, has a message for students: AI isn't a cheat code. It's going to make your exams harder, not easier.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Possible, Hoffman shared his take on how generative AI is reshaping education; it's not the 'easy A' scenario some might be hoping for. Instead, he sees a future where tests become smarter, tougher and more focused on real thinking and not just cramming facts.

Why exams will get harder

Let's face it; tools like ChatGPT can whip up essays or solve problems in seconds. But that's exactly the issue. Hoffman says traditional tests, which rely heavily on memorisation and formulaic answers, just don't cut it anymore.

'Students can now generate perfect-looking answers without understanding a thing,' he explained. That means schools will have to step up their game.

Think fewer multiple-choice tests and more oral exams, live presentations and AI-monitored assessments -- the kind where you actually have to explain, on the spot, what you know.

'You're going to go into that exam and the AI examiner will be right there with you,' Hoffman said. 'And that's going to be harder to fake than in the pre-AI days.'

Goodbye, rote learning; Hello, real skills

According to Hoffman, this shift isn't about making life harder; it's about making education relevant. The world is changing fast and clinging to old-school methods won't help anyone. He even called out universities that refuse to update their teaching styles, saying, 'Wishing for the 1950s past is a bad mistake.'

Instead, he's pushing for assessments that measure what really matters: Critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and the ability to work with (not against) AI.

'The goal isn't just to pass exams,' Hoffman said. 'It's to prepare students to be capable, confident and curious humans in an AI-powered world.'

What does this mean for you?

It means the game is changing and if you want to keep up, you need to understand how to use AI ethically and effectively.

AI is no longer just a cool tool; it's becoming a life skill. Being able to work alongside it, challenge it and build on it will set you apart -- whether you're writing essays, pitching ideas or starting a career.

'We're in a disruptive moment,' Hoffman said. 'Educators must adapt and so must students.'

AI like ChatGPT isn't here to do your homework for you. It's here to challenge you, to push you to think bigger, go deeper and actually understand the world around you.

So the next time you're tempted to let a chatbot handle your assignment, remember what Hoffman said: This is your moment to learn more, not less.

The future belongs to those who know how to use AI, not hide behind it.