'My Son Answers Orally But Dislikes Writing. Please Help'

Is your child a slow learner?

What can be done if your child is not interested in studies?

rediffGURU Aruna Agarwal, a child psychologist and behaviour therapist with over 20 years of experience, offers solutions to parenting problems.

She focuses on children between the ages of two to 10 years who face challenges related to behaviour, language development or attention issues and helps provide them with the right life skills.

Rajalakshmi: My son is studying in fifth standard in a CBSE school.

He is not showing any interest in writing but he is very active and is able to understand the concepts well.

He can answer orally very well. But he is not willing to write anything so he is scoring very low marks. His handwriting is also not good.

How do I make my son interested in writing? How to help him write neatly and fast?

Kindly suggest if any counselling can be given.

Are there any classes he can go to, like for mid-brain activation or handwriting?

You can work on his writing skills by setting up small targets with a timer.

Once he achieves this, increase this by five per cent again.

Build up his confidence by giving positive reinforcement. His efforts need to be rewarded initially.





Manav: I am a Class 12 student preparing for IIT-JEE. But for the past few days, I haven't been able to study.

It's not like I don't intend to study but somehow I am just unable to study.

Can you help me with this issue by suggesting some advisable suggestions?

You need to first understand the reason for this to happen.

Set small goals for the day with the number of hours you intend to study.

You can put them down on a board where it is visible to you; include small breaks.

You can listen to music, read a book, do gardening or anything else that will help you to break your monotonous routine.

Avoid more screen time.

Xx: Now my son is studying in Class 9.

He is behaving aggressively with his parents.

Kindly help me in this regard.

Aggressive behaviour is one of the ways a child communicates with you.

Talk to him when he is good and understand what is bothering him.

Also, since he is a teenager, develop a more friendly bond with him.

