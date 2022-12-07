'Confused About Which SIPs To Start'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Umesh Pal: I am investing in HDFC Small Cap Mutual Fund since Sep 2019 and till date accumulated 35% gain on investment from SIP of 2500/month. When I bought this scheme it was 5 star rated but now it's degraded to 2 star. As per current scheme, if i continue more than 3 year the profits get lowered to 12-15% range. Consider the current gain, i would like to know the view: should i continue SIP or withdraw the total sum and invest the received money in some other higher rated and profit making small cap fund like Quant, BOI etc., with same amount of SIP.

Kindly guide and also advise which fund to switch if switch is recommended. My view is long term return for kid’s higher education, who is 4 year old.

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to change, please continue for long term.

Yogesh Nandurkar: My age is 42 year & my wife age is 34 year. We want to start the SIP in Mutual Funds, but quite confused actually which fund needs to be picked, which will be best suited for us to our requirement.

I want to create corpus of 1.5 cr for retirement, 2 cr for Child's education and marriage from my investment for 15 - 17 years & same amount of return for my wife for the investment of 25 years.



Require your valuable guidance on exactly which fund and how much in each fund i need to invest so that the above objective can be fulfilled.

Omkeshwar Singh: Goals

Goal1: Retirement Rs1.5 cr in 18 years

Goal 2: Education and Marriage Rs 2 cr in 16 years

Goal 3: Retirement Rs 2 cr in 25 years.

Monthly Investment required

Goal 1: Rs 15000

Goal 2: Rs 27,500

Goal 3: Rs 7500

Total monthly investment of Rs 50000

Schemes that can be chosen can be as under ( 2 schemes to each goal)

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

UTI Flexi cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity fund – Growth

Samco Flexi cap fund – Growth

Motilal Oswal Mid cap Fund - Growth

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Growth

RAKESHKUMAR RAUL: My monthly SIP is as follows. Please suggest necessary changes if required. Looking for wealth creation or long term investment up to 15 years.

SBI SMALL CAP FUND DIRECT GROWTH- 2000

SBI FOCUSED EQUITY DIRECT GROWTH - 4000

SBI FLEXICAP FUND DIRECT GROWTH - 2000

MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP FUND -2000

HDFC TOP 100 GUND – 2500

Omkeshwar Singh: No change required

SIMRAN GOGY: RESPECTED SIR, NAMASKAR, KYA IS TIME PARAG PARIKH FLEXICAP FUND MEIN 25000 AUR UTI NIFTY INDEX FUND MEIN 40000 KI LUMP SUM INVESTMENT KARNI THIK RAHEGI?

Omkeshwar Singh: Yes please

Pavan: I have been investing in the below mentioned MF SIP schemes my goal is to have 1CR by the time i am 50 yrs my doubts are:

1. Is the below MF enough or is it too much? If i have to close some funds which ones to close?

2. I have a housing loan of 65 lakh can i use the MF investment to clear the same?

My MFs are as below:

HOLDINGS AS ON 1st November 2022

Scheme Name Invested Value Current Value Returns XIRR HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Equity Plan Direct Growth 14999.24 16559.71 1560.477307 16.43% UTI Long Term Equity Fund Direct Growth 19498.88 20326.63 827.7535724 7.16% Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth 14999.2 15473.93 474.7245131 4.92% Motilal Oswal Asset Allocation Passive FoF Aggressive Direct Growth 999.95 1052.04 52.0888116 4.48% IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Direct Plan Growth 13999.37 15039.63 1040.257178 12.98% Kotak Bluechip Fund Direct Growth 19499.65 20814.18 1314.536521 11.31% Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Direct Growth 13999.17 14879.03 879.8574 10.95% Kotak Tax Saver Fund Direct Growth 27998.71 30544.75 2546.042107 15.29% Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth 32498.55 33342.47 843.9236482 4.44% Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund Direct Growth 29998.51 31241.27 1242.76146 6.81% Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund Direct Growth 13998.83 14727.89 729.06493 9.12% Kotak Multicap Fund Direct Growth 12999.35 14462.41 1463.060518 19.21% SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth 20999.01 22217.09 1218.079844 9.96% UTI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth 32498.81 32324.14 -174.6719205 -0.87% SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct Growth 27998.57 29453.48 1454.907578 9.19% Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index Fund Direct Growth 11999.4 12200.07 200.666444 3.01%

Omkeshwar Singh: Further details required

Present age

Monthly Investment / SIP

There is no need to disclose your folio numbers.

Gopalakrishna Kishore: I am 41 year old working in the software industry. I have no liabilities and I started investing in MFs for the last 4 years. I have a corpus of 10 lakh till now. My current portfolio is:

ICICI PRUDENTIAL EQUITY AND DEBT FUND - GROWTH: 10,000.00

HDFC BALANCE ADVANTAGE FUND - REGULAR PLAN - GROWTH: 10,000.00

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND - GROWTH: 10,000.00

SBI LARGE AND MIDCAP FUND REGULAR GROWTH: 10,000.00

Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund Regular GROWTH: 10,000.00

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan GROWTH Option: 2,500.00

AXIS MIDCAP FUND - GROWTH: 2,000.00

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund GROWTH Plan: 2,000.00

I also contribute 29,000 per month towards EPF and 17,000 per month towards NPS.

My Question is, are the above funds fine? How much corpus will I create in 15 years?

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are good, with monthly investment of 56500, the corpus that can created in 15 years is 3.1 cr

Avil Lobo: I am a 40 years old and working with prestigious IT Company as a Project Manager. I don't have any mutual funds now. I have PPF, life insurance, Superannuation funds. I want to achieve 3 crore in next 12 to 15 years. Can you suggest me which funds i can create and which online portal is good to create those funds?

Omkeshwar Singh: Monthly investment of Rs 55000 is required to achieve a corpus of Rs 3 cr in 15 years!

Funds that can be considered are as under:

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

UTI Flexi cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity fund – Growth

Samco Flexi cap fund – Growth

Motilal Oswal Mid cap Fund - Growth

Nippon India Small Cap Fund – Growth

Arun Banerjee: I am 60 years old retired and investing Rs 21000 in SIP in following Mutual Funds:

Axis Blue Chip Fund: 1000

ICICI Prudential Blue Chip: 2000

IDFC Large Cap Fund: 1000

Nippon India Small Cap: 2000

Axis Long Term Equity: 6000

Aditya Birla Sunlife TaxRelief96: 3000

Franklin India Tax Shield: 1000

ICICI Prudential Long Term Tax saving: 1000

Sundaram Large Cap Fund: 1000

Canara Robeco Blue Chip Fund: 1000

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund: 1000

Adity Birla Sunlife Spl opportunities: 1000

I am looking forward to corpus of Rs 50 Lakh in next ten years. Please review and advice.

Omkeshwar Singh: With Rs 21000 monthly investment a corpus of Rs 1.2 cr can be created in next 10 years

Girish Tembhurne: I am a working class man and have started SIP in following funds from the last 6 months. Can invest till my retirement i.e. for the next 23 years period.

My total monthly SIP is of Rs 22,000, I can increase Rs 500 in each fund (i.e. 15% step up) every year based on my salary. For the next 13-15 years I can take high risk out of 23 years. My other investments are PF (21600(employer) + 21600(employee)) yearly and can start Rs 50,000 yearly in NPS for tax saving.

Looking for a combined corpus of 8-10 crore till retirement for my child's education (1 year old) and for my retirement savings, Can I achieve this with my SIP and other investments?

Kindly guide /provide your expert opinion whether any of my funds are overlapping or needs to be discontinued or any new funds needs to be added to meet my target corpus.

Funds:

1. Mirae Asset Global Electric & Autonomous Vehicles ETFs FundofFund (Direct Growth) - Rs 1,000 -Active

2. canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund (Direct Growth-Large Cap) - Rs 3,000 -Active

3. ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity Fund (Direct Growth-Sectoral/Thematic) - Rs 3,000 -Active

4. PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund (Direct Growth) - Rs 3,000 -Active

5. PGIM India MidCap Opportunities Fund (Direct Growth) - Rs 3,000 -Active

6. Quant Active Fund (Direct Growth-Multicap) - Rs 3,000 -Active

7. Quant Small Cap Fund (Direct Growth) - Rs 3,000 -Active

8. Quant Tax Plan (Direct Growth-ELSS) - Rs 3,000 -Active

9. Axis Long Term Equity Fund (Direct Growth-ELSS) - Rs 3,000 -Paused

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are fine, with a monthly investment of 22000 with an annual step up of 15% the corpus that can be created is Rs 10 -12 cr in 23 years.

Saravanan: I'm 35 years old, i started my investment journey in 2022, currently investing 25,000/- p.m, would like to add another 25,000/- p.m of SIP. Would like to build a corpus of 3-4 crore for my retirement and child's education 15-20 years from now.

Current SIP investments:

1. Parag Parikh flexi cap- 5,000

2. Navi nifty index -5,000

3. ICICI sensex index fund 5,000

4. UTI FLEXI Cap 10,000

Please suggest funds to achieve 3-4 crore corpus.

Omkeshwar Singh: Current schemes are sufficient, no need to add further funds, please increase the investment in above funds only.

