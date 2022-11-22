ASK LOVE GURU: 'Sex with colleague; I may be pregnant'

'Doctors, particularly gynaecologists, have a duty to protect the privacy of their patients. So visit your own gynaec and undergo a thorough test,' advises Love Guru.

If you are facing relationship issues -- and if you are in a relationship, you're facing issues -- we have someone you can discuss them with freely.

Meet Love Guru, who won't mince words when telling you what the problem is and what you can do about it.

I am 18. I had unprotected sex with my project partner. I had an emergency pill quickly but I am getting anxious by the day. It's been two weeks now. But I am scared to visit a doctor. Can you

suggest a doctor or helpline who can give me honest advice without informing my parents. I am not able to focus on anything. Pls help.

My dear, I understand the stress but doctors, and particularly gynaecologists, have a duty to protect the privacy of their patients. So visit your own gynaec and undergo a thorough test to set your mind at ease.

Even if you are pregnant, there are pills/procedures that can terminate the pregnancy if you wish to do so.

You are legally an adult, so no doctor is going to break the code of ethics and inform your parents post your visit.

Next time, be more careful; don't end up sleeping with someone on a whim and particularly do not indulge in unprotected intercourse as there are consequences to bear.

Hi. I recently got married in an arranged setup.

I feel like my wife -- who is the youngest of the lot among her five sisters -- is quite emotionally distant from me. She neither likes to talk to me much nor engages with my parents. But as I noticed, she is constantly on call/text with her sisters and mother. It also occurred to me that she shares all the nitty-gritty of our relationship with her family -- which felt like an invasion of my privacy. I don't want my parents to worry about this as they are old, so I assured them it will be alright. She, on other hand, said that things are just ok as they are. This left me bumfuzzled. I am worried if I made a mistake marrying this person.

She seems rather detached.

Explain that you would like her to be more involved in the marriage and share more of an equation with you.

Ask if she is comfortable in your home. Listen to what she has to say; if there are any complaints, address them.

It sounds like you live with your parents, and at the onset let me tell you that is usually a mistake. Particularly in an arranged set-up, where she has to adjust to not one but three people with whom there is little emotional attachment from the start.

Your problem should not be her sharing her life with her own family; that is unfair. Why not, if she is expected to share her home with yours? Because you're a man?

But yes, you should actively try to establish a warmer relationship with your wife. Being kind, open and compromising will go a long way in having her open up to you.

Hi Love Guru,

Something utterly weird happened to me recently.

While scrolling through a dating app, I came across the profile of my cousin's husband.

I don't know whether I should take this to her or talk to him first.

Please help.

That is a tricky situation.

Your loyalties lie with your cousin and if you take it to him, he may just try to cover up the situation.

The best thing would be to discreetly let her know and handle it.

Just tell her to remain loyal to you in turn and maybe you both can say that she was going through the app with you and you came across his profile together. There's precious little he could say about that!

