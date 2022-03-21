ASK KOMAL: Is Eating Overripe Fruit Bad?

Dietician Komal Jethmalani provides expert help.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nathan Cowley/Pexels.com

Dear Readers, are you worried about your health?

Concerned about what you and your family are eating?

Struggling with weight gain?

Or are you facing other heath issues like diabetes, blood pressure, joint pain or heart problems?

Please mail your questions to Nutritionist Komal Jethmalani (Subject: Ask Komal) for her advice.

Dear Komal,

Towards evening. I find my stomach becomes hard and tight because of a lot of gas and it is very uncomfortable.

How does one avoid this problem?

My age is 40, I am semi-active and don’t follow any diet restrictions as such.

Thank you,

Arvind

Gut health is very important for your fitness and long-term immunity.

Abdominal gas production is caused by the fermentation of undigestible food by gut bacteria.

You can also have gas symptoms when you swallow more air or consume more of certain foods and drinks.

Avoid foods known to cause gas. This includes vegetables like onions, whole grains, dairy products and fruits like apple and pear. Sugary and high fat/fried foods can aggravate abdominal discomfort.

Make sure you drink a lot of water to flush out toxins and help in the digestion of food. Soothing agents like fennel seeds, cardamon, lemon, etc, provide good relief.

Regular physical activity plays an important role in the movement of abdominal gas and, thus, relief from the pain.

Dear Komal,

I have heard about the benefits of intermittent fasting.

I am diabetic and 60 years old.

Could you please suggest if this is safe for me and how should a beginner in this go about it?

Thanks,

Ramprasad

The primary goal of intermittent fasting is ingesting food in synchrony with an optimal postprandial hormonal response. Although, the fasting hours can be different each day, listening to your body is important.

Fasting as per the circadian rhythm is ideal.

Long fasting hours are not ideal for diabetics, especially those on medication. If practised, it should be done under the supervision of a qualified nutritionist/dietician.

Results from intermittent fasting can sometimes take two and more months to become evident. It must be followed with caution and proper guidance.

Dear Komal,

Is eating overripe fruits bad for heath?

Sometimes, fruits do get overripe and I don’t like throwing them away so I end up eating them because no one else in the family will.

Prakash

Overripe fruits may be still good to eat or can easily be converted into a smoothie, juice or used as an ingredient in dishes such as banana bread.

The main thing you lose when fruit ripens too much is its texture. You no longer have the plump juiciness or crunchiness.

However, more often than not, these fruits will actually be at their sweetest.

Hence, though not the best to eat as is, there's still a lot you can do with them.

Overripe fruit will smell really sweet. A rotten fruit will smell nasty, sour or similar to vinegar. This indicates that the fruit has started to ferment.

Unless you've intentionally fermented it in the right, sterile conditions, fermented fruit is not safe to eat.

High levels of the fruit sugar fructose in overripe fruits can cause digestive upsets in people with sensitive stomachs.

Dear Komalji,

I would like to lose weight and become fit.

I have tried to go on a soup diet once a week and a fruit diet once a week (two days gap between these two diets). But I feel very hungry and am unable to maintain these diets.

How can I be successful?

Please advise.

Jyoti

Fad diets are nutritionally deficient and can cause muscle wastage. This can lower your immunity and lead to a deterioration in your health.

To be successful in your fitness goal, you must follow a balanced diet with adequate macro and micro nutrients.

Focus on protein intake and avoid sugary foods, chocolates, fried and fast foods, aerated drinks, savouries, etc.

Adopt a regular physical exercise regimen to build lean mass, drink lots of water and sleep well.

Dear Komal,

I often get painful catches when I stretch.

These catches are on the back of my calves, the side of my ribs and my back.

How can I prevent this from happening?

Thank you,

Danish

Muscle cramps could be a result of straining or overusing a muscle, compression of your nerves, from problems such as a spinal cord injury or a pinched nerve in the neck or back, dehydration, low levels of electrolytes such as magnesium, potassium or calcium, not enough blood getting to your muscles, etc.

Get a check-up done on your blood and Vitamin D and calcium levels. A bone mass density test will check for osteoporosis and predict your risk for bone fractures.

Adopt a regular fitness regimen to strengthen your muscles. In case you have nutrient deficiency, ensure you take the needed supplements.

You can read all of Komal Jethmalani's columns here.

Komal Jethmalani is a dietician with over 25 years of experience in food, nutrition and dietetics, with an MSc in food science and nutrition.

A certified diabetes educator and lifestyle coach, specialising in diabetic, cardiovascular, weight loss and various therapeutic diets, she consults under the brand The Diet Mantra.

And she will try and help you achieve your dietary and fitness goals through healthy lifestyle changes.

Do share your complete health details including age, weight, height and health issues if any.

Write to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Ask Komal), along with your name.

All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of medical advice.