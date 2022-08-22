ASK KOMAL: Can a good diet improve eye sight?

Dietician Komal Jethmalani provides expert help.

Dear Komal,

Can you please give me a good healthy diet for a 50-year-old? And an exercise routine.

Can you please give me in terms of dishes and not like calories and vitamins, etc?

If you can say what we must eat during the week, even that is ok.

For exercise, can you give proper specific exercises and how long one should do it for?

Thank you,

Amisha

A healthy diet for a 50 year old will be based on your BMI (Body Mass Index). There are other factors like physical activity, medical conditions, sleep, water intake, gut health and others which have to be considered while planning a diet.

You must ensure that your diet has adequate protein for good metabolism, fibre-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, salads and multigrain cereals that are good for gut health and help lower metabolic disorders like high cholesterol, diabetes, fatty liver, etc.

A low-fat intake with a focus on consumption of healthy fats like Omega 3 is good for anti-inflammatory reactions.

Adequate water intake, adequate sleep at the right time and a positive mind will aid in achieving fitness.

Adopt a regular fitness regimen that includes strengthening and aerobic exercises for at least 30-40 minutes daily.

The details of these exercises need to be discussed at a personal level with a fitness professional based on various parameters like BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate).

Dear Komal,

I have been recently told I have diabetes type 2 in the 250 range.

Can you please guide me on the way forward so I can take care of my health and reduce diabetes?

I am male, 41 years old, heavy and normal walking (not walking for exercise).

I drink on occasion, eat out once a week. We are non-vegetarian.

Thank you,

Sudesh

Diabetes is a condition that leads to a high blood glucose level. The treatment lies in reducing this level with a low carbohydrate diet.

Planning your meals with more complex carbs like vegetables, salads, multigrain cereals, fruits, adequate protein and low fat will help reduce insulin resistance, which is the one of the main causes of diabetes.

Avoid foods high in fat and simple carbohydrate like cakes, pastries, sweets, chocolates, fried foods, savouries, aerated water, junk and fast foods, etc. These will raise your glycaemic index.

Choose low glycaemic foods and incorporate a high fibre diet to blunt a rise in the glycaemic index.

Having small frequent meals will help lower the glycaemic load as well.

Include a regular exercise regimen for development of lean mass and lowering body fat percentage.

Dear Komal,

Can you please suggest a diet to improve eye sight? Also exercises?

My entire family, and me, have eye problems since we got covid.

Thank you,

Parizaad

A well-balanced diet will aid in improving overall fitness including eyesight.

Certain nutrients like zinc, copper, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, beta carotene, Omega 3 fatty acids, zeaxanthin, lutein, among others may help in eye health. So include protein rich foods like low fat dairy products, lean meat, eggs, nuts, citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables daily in your diet.

Eye and other physical exercises, a good water intake and a healthy mind also play an important role in improving overall health and reducing the long-term effects post-Covid.

Dear Komal

We are a family that eats out regularly.

We like to explore new restaurants and new dishes.

My family is not interested in what I am going to ask but I am: I want to eat healthy when I go out but without having to eat salad.

What tips can you give?

Thank you,

Arzoo

The joy of eating out can be measured in the ambience as well rather than the food only.

Food served at any restaurant will have a high fat and carb intake which is harmful if indulged in frequently.

Start your dinner outside with lemon water, clear soups and green salads without dressings.

Focus on grilled, steamed, boiled or barbecued food preparations.

Have protein-rich foods like lean meat, paneer, dal, curd, etc, made with less fat. This will add to the satiety value.

Avoid fried foods and sweets which will increase calorie and fat intake.

Dear Komal,

The rest of my body is okay but I have excessive belly fat.

I know I cannot get rid of it immediately but can I get it of it slowly? If yes, how?

Is surgery a good option?

Is this kind of surgery bad for your health?

Thanks,

Anil

Belly fat is visceral fat which is hard to lose.

The leading causes are an erratic or sedentary lifestyle, lack of activity, poor diet or alcohol consumption.

Adopt a healthy balanced diet with adequate protein-rich foods, more complex carbohydrates and a low-fat intake to increase metabolism.

Include a high-fibre diet with vegetables, fruits, multigrain cereals, seeds and nuts to reduce insulin resistance which leads to more body fat storage.

Follow a regular exercise schedule with strengthening and aerobic exercises. Be consistent so that you can bring about an effective reduction in belly fat gradually.

