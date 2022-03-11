ASK HR GURU: My company doesn't give leave benefits

HR Guru Mayank Rautela offers practical advice.

Hi.

I am Anand, aged 45 years, working in Bengaluru as a tender coordinator.

My questions:

In this present company, they don’t give leave benefits. When I take leave, they deduct my salary. I’m working here since August 2017.

Should I quit this job and start my own business?

Can you please guide me?

Thanks

Anand

Hi Anand.

First of all, your employer is legally liable to provide paid leave. You must raise this issue with your management along with other colleagues.

You can even take the matter to the labour authorities.

At the same time, leaving your job without a proper back-up plan is not at all advisable.

If you want to start your own business, make a proper plan first and see if you can test it before you leave your job.

Dear Mayank,

I'm 47 years old and currently based in Manchester, UK.

I've 23 years of experience in IT sales. I'm currently not able to continue with the sales career that I had in India in the tech sector.

Frankly, I feel I'm done with business development and am not very passionate about this anymore. Now I'm trying going on my own, but am dragging my feet.

I really love the stock markets as a fundamental investor and would love to make a career switch here but cannot seem to find options suitable for me.

I also have the choice of returning to Bengaluru and re-starting my sales career again but am hesitant as my family cannot join me.

I'm financially doing fine though and have almost met my financial goals.

However, I am quite ambitious and too young to retire. I also have the option of experimenting a bit.

I’m looking forward to your advice.

Many thanks.

PS: I would like to remain anonymous.

Hi.

Quite frankly, you are facing a situation many of us find ourselves in after a long career in the same field.

My suggestion would be that you make a functional change within your current organisation.

Most organisations encourage a change like this nowadays.

Else, if you are passionate about the stock market, do a certified course and then make a planned switch.

Dear Mayank,

I am 45 years old.

After completing my SSC, I completed my three-year diploma in computer technology from the board of technical examinations, Mumbai (year of passing is 1997). So I'm an undergraduate.

Since the last seven years, I've been working as a content writer (English).

In 2019, I completed a one year diploma in creative writing in English from IGNOU.

I want to continue my career as a content writer, but sometimes there are many job openings which are open for only BA graduates (English).

Now, considering I have 15 years of work life, should I pursue a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English from IGNOU via distance education? Please give me your advice -- will doing this BA be worth it?

Thank you in advance.

Regards,

Aseem Bhatnagar

Mumbai

Hi Aseem.

You must definitely pursue your graduation; that will give you an entry into almost any company that has an opening in the content department.

While you do that, do have a candid discussion with your current management.

Explain that you wish to grow in your career and you are investing in your self-growth by completing your education. That way, you will be in the reckoning for a promotion in your current company.

Hi Mayank.

I have completed my BCom (Hons) in 1999.

At that time, I did not have the financial condition to continue with an MBA so I started working in the IT education sector as a course coordinator.

In 2008-2010, I have done my PGDBA (HR) from Symbiosis through distance education. It seems this decision of doing an MBA through distance education was wrong as I never get shortlisted for an interview in TCS/Accenture/Infosys as they may prefer a regular MBA.

Now, I have 10+ years of HR experience with a specialisation in training and development. Besides that, HR policy and employee relations are also my strong area.

Could you please suggest how one can make a resume ATS (application tracking system) compliant so that I get more interview chances.

Thank you.

Best regards,

Santosh Kumar Ghosh

Hi Santosh.

You can get in touch with a professional resume writer to help you get through an ATS.

Meanwhile, increase your connect through official social networking to get the right break in the organisation of your interest.

Dear Mayank Sir,

I have graduated in physics and maths and completed my masters in computer management from Sciber, Kolhapur.

Having experience of more than 24 years of IT experience on various ERP projects.

Currently working on BankSoft banking project (web-based). But I am not satisfied with the salary we are getting.

Presently I am doing Master of Data Science online from Simplilearn, Banglore.

Please guide me on how I could get work with IT companies from Pune/Bengaluru or any other metropolitan city.

With my qualifications, are there any chances of my getting a job in a high profile company?

Name: Manoj Katkar

DOB: 28.08.1969

Exp: 24+ years

Passport: Yes

Current location : Kolhapur

Please guide me, Sir.

With regards,

Manoj Katkar

Hi Manoj,

I see that you have an innate desire for learning and growth.

I am certain that you can get a job in any good company.

Do an analysis of the companies that do work in the areas of your expertise and then approach them for the right job.

