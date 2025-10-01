HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Sonam Kapoor Pregnant?

October 01, 2025 10:59 IST

IMAGE: Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and their son Vayu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Speculation is rife that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with her second child.

Pinkvilla reports that the actor is in her second trimester of her pregnancy.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja have not confirmed these reports yet.

The couple got married in May 2018 and their son Vayu was born in August 2022.

 

Last seen in the 2023 film, Blind, the 40-year-old actress has been active on social, offering giving us glimpses of her life from time to time.

If the news is indeed true, Sonam can perhaps flashback to our maternity fashion tips for her!

