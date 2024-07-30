News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ambanis Bring Indian Culture To Paris

Ambanis Bring Indian Culture To Paris

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 30, 2024 13:15 IST
Glimpses of the inauguration of India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India House is a concept by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association to bring Indian heritage to Paris.

Re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee from India this year, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani has also created a pavilion Swadesh at India House to promote India's arts and crafts.

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, Designer Manish Malhotra, India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf, Dr Ghazala Shahabuddin and others at the inaugural of India House at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra at the inauguration. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Akash Ambani and Jay A Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nita Ambani with Gianno Infantino at the opening ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Isha Ambani at the opening ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anand Piramal at the opening ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The entrance of the Swadesh pavilion at India House. Photograph: Kind courtesy indianolympichouse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Handmade carpets displayed inside the Swadesh pavilion. Photograph: Kind courtesy indianolympichouse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A hand loom to weave the carpets. Photograph: Kind courtesy indianolympichouse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Artifacts made by the artisans displayed at the Swadesh pavilion. Photograph: Kind courtesy indianolympichouse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Another view of the Swadesh pavilion. Photograph: Kind courtesy indianolympichouse/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A person checks art displayed at the Swadesh pavilion. Photograph: Kind courtesy swadesh_online/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The entrance to India House. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RIL_Updates/X

 

IMAGE: A long shot of India House. Photograph: Kind courtesy swadesh_online/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
