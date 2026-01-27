HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'What We Need Is Technology Skills Plus Learnability'

'What We Need Is Technology Skills Plus Learnability'

By Avik Das
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2026 12:57 IST

x

AI is changing how IT companies hire, with skills like learning fast and solving problems now more important than degrees.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Mphasis has stopped campus hiring of engineering graduates for the past two years.
  • Fresh talent is now hired mainly through 3-6 month internship programmes.
  • Generative AI and agentic AI have reduced demand for L0 and L1 roles, with L2 roles assisted by AI agents.
  • The traditional IT workforce pyramid is shifting toward a 'diamond-shaped' structure.
  • Experienced professionals (5+ years) remain in strong demand due to domain expertise.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way technology companies are hiring -- shifting from credential-based recruitment to models that focus on adaptability and problem solving. Mphasis is one such example.

Internships Become the New Entry Gate

Mphasis, a mid-cap IT services firm, has not hired engineering graduates from campuses since the last two years.

Instead, it organises three to six months internship programmes, which has emerged as the source to recruit new employees.

Mphasis is focusing more on learnability as a skill during the hiring rather than specific competencies. It means engineers being ready to unlearn and relearn quicker in the age of AI.

"That has become the hiring pipeline for us as it focuses on live projects and new technology projects," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and MD, Mphasis.

Hackathons Replace Interviews

"What we need is technology skills plus learnability, we do not do interviews as much as we do hackathons."

IT services companies are increasingly using hackathons as a launch pad to hire fresh talent and deal with the rapidly changing technology.

 

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

From Headcount to Outcomes

For years, the services industry had an inextricable link between revenue and headcount, with higher revenue being directly proportional to higher number of employees. But generative AI (Gen AI) and agentic AI have changed the hiring techniques with more focus on problem solving skills and ability to work as a team.

Why Learnability Matters More Than Skills

Engineering colleges encourage their students, especially in their second and third years, to participate in hackathons and gain relevant experience and certifications. Based on their performance, companies are often inclined to offer jobs after course completion.

TCS, Coforge already hire graduates through that route.

AI Reshapes the IT Workforce Pyramid

People with five years of experience and above will always be in demand as companies need domain skills in certain stacks depending on the requirement, Rakesh added.

"The pyramid will be more fluid and will take somewhat of a diamond shape," he said, referring to the traditional employee structure.

At the same time, Rakesh said that lower level engineering roles, typically referred to as L0 and L1, have become completely humanless as agents have taken over. L2 is assisted by agents.

"A solution is already incorporating domain architects, AI agents, human agents, and anybody else who is needed to deliver in the ecosystem. For that programme, whether I need the same number of people or half the people, it is of no consideration to the client.

"Earlier it was capacity based pricing but now it is outcome based," he said. "In the relearn phase, I may need just 20 per cent people, in the rewrite phase, I may need 50 per cent of what I needed earlier."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Avik Das
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AI Changes Who Gets Hired And Fired
AI Changes Who Gets Hired And Fired
AI Is Reshaping Jobs, Not Killing Them
AI Is Reshaping Jobs, Not Killing Them
'AI poses highest risk to white-collar jobs'
'AI poses highest risk to white-collar jobs'
How AI May Change India's Jobs Scene
How AI May Change India's Jobs Scene
AI: 'Job Losses Will Come First...'
AI: 'Job Losses Will Come First...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets7:54

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in All Its Glory0:58

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in...

IAF's Subtle Message By Showcasing Unseen Weaponry On Fighter Jets1:11

IAF's Subtle Message By Showcasing Unseen Weaponry On...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO