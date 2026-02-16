HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Stay calm, learn AI tools to keep job safe: Tech leaders

Stay calm, learn AI tools to keep job safe: Tech leaders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2026 15:50 IST

x

Industry leaders felt that while some existing jobs might become redundant, artificial intelligence will create new job opportunities and employees must be on the lookout to find which skillsets they need to upgrade.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • 'AI is happening, it is relentless, if you don't do AI, AI will be done to you...'
  • Tech industry leaders advised professionals to embrace AI tool
  • AI offers us a scope to reskill ourselves.

Amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting jobs, top technology industry leaders have a clear message for employees -- "stay calm and upskill".

Life-long learning ability is required to swim with the AI tide, and as AI continues to evolve over the next 3-5 years, there will be a lot of workforce restructuring, they said at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

 

Some jobs may become redundant. but...

Speaking at a session on "The Future of Employability in the Age of AI", industry leaders felt that while some existing jobs might become redundant, artificial intelligence will create new job opportunities and employees must be on the lookout to find which skillsets they need to upgrade.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder, Info Edge (which owns Naukri.com) cited the example of the time when computers were brought in to handle functions at the bank.

"Nobody lost their job and instead productivity went up," he said.

Responding to a query on whether AI adoption is going to cost jobs, Bhikchandani's message to youngsters was "don't worry about policy.

"Just think what should you do so that AI does not make you lose your job and instead help you get a job."

Youngsters should learn useful AI tools

He recommended that youngsters should learn useful AI tools.

"AI is happening, it is relentless, if you don't do AI, AI will be done to you...

"Set a personal target of learning how to use three AI platforms within the next three months.

"The more you do that the more your job is safe," he said.

Tech industry leaders advised professionals to embrace AI tools and adapt to emerging technologies to remain relevant and secure in the evolving job market.

Sateesh Seetharamiah CEO EdgeVerve (wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys) said AI will act as faster capability multiplier and "life-long learning ability" will be the core mantra to tide over the AI wave.

Jobs are not going anywhere...

AI has generated more productivity to businesses, he said, adding that ultimately there has to be a human being to take accountability of the jobs getting done.

"So the jobs are not going anywhere, nature of jobs will change."

Sampark founder chairman Vineet Nayar said while 50 per cent of current jobs will go because of AI, 50 pc more jobs will also be created, which would need skilled manpower to handle AI.

"AI offers us a scope to reskill ourselves.

"But what skills are required (in respective professions) that we need to figure out," Nayar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Phase out universal subsidies: ADB-PwC study to 16th FC
Phase out universal subsidies: ADB-PwC study to 16th FC
'Tatas, Mahindras Have A Vision For India'
'Tatas, Mahindras Have A Vision For India'
Why Bill Gates Was in Amaravati
Why Bill Gates Was in Amaravati
Will Cheaper European Cars Hurt Indian Automakers?
Will Cheaper European Cars Hurt Indian Automakers?
Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.81% in Jan
Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.81% in Jan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look! 0:44

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in a Brand-New Airport Look!

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport0:32

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre0:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mahashivratri celebrations at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO