Inspiring life lessons from the Everest Twins

January 22, 2019 08:00 IST

While they are setting a lesson for young girls across the world to live their dreams, the adventure loving twins have plenty of inspiration for you.

Photographs: Courtesy Twin Climbers/Instagram

Meet Tashi and Nungshi Malik.

Also known as the 'Twin Climbers' and 'Everest Twins', they became the first female twins to climb Mount Everest in 2013.

Together, they embarked on a mission to not only climb the highest peaks of seven continents, but also ski to the north and south poles.

'Growing up we realised how blessed and gifted we were to be twins. Such a rare treasure -- there's another person just like you. We both share the same #passion -- climbing mountains,' they wrote on Instagram. 'Luckily, being twins it was easy for us to accept challenges and opportunities to tread less frequented trails in life.'

Presenting five lessons they taught us.

1. Team spirit is everything.

Do you know why these girls love climbing?

Their recent Instagram post has the answer to this question.

'In increasingly 'competitive' world -- most sports pitch one person against other -- I win at your loss. However, in mountaineering, it's 'collaborative' and 'I win best with your support'! We pitch against common adversary: the mountain!' they explained.

'We climb mountains because they don't differentiate whether you are a girl or a boy,' Tashi added in an interview.

2. Be passionate

According to them, 'be passionate about what you believe in and do not be afraid to stand alone, because you may find yourself in a position one day where you have to stand alone. That doesn't mean it's easy; it isn't.'

3. The joy is in living new experiences

'The JOY of #life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater #joy than to have an endlessly changing HORIZON, for each day to have a new and different sun,' they share.

4. Their Friday motivation is...

'To choose a job you love and you'll never have to work a single day in your life.'

5. Success isn't defined by monetary gain

They say: 'SUCCESS as defined in modern context is messing up the feeling of success that results from time in nature and outdoors -- reflection, introspection, consciousness and self-mastery!'