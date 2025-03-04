'Maha Kumbh Was A Spiritual Rebirth'

'It was as if the sacred waters were washing away not just my sins but also my doubts and burdens,' says Aayushi Agarwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayushi Agarwal

'Among millions, yet alone with the Divine -- that is the magic of the Kumbh.'

The 2025 Kumbh Mela was not just another spiritual gathering; it was a historic spectacle, occurring after 144 years.

While the Kumbh Mela has always been the world's largest peaceful congregation, this year's event was truly unprecedented.

Already holding a Guinness World Record with over 120 million devotees in 2013, the Uttar Pradesh government reported that as on February 14, the footfall had astonishingly surpassed 500 million -- a staggering testament to faith and devotion.

The Call of the Divine

The Kumbh Mela is more than a holy bath; it is a grand confluence of faith, culture and age-old traditions.

Hindus believe that no one reaches a sacred place without divine will: 'Bhagwan ke bin bulaye koi nahi ja sakta (No one can visit a holy place without the Divine calling them).' This belief was tested when my initial travel plans crumbled.

My family, traveling from Ramgarh, Jharkhand, had reached Prayagraj ahead of me, while my train ticket from Delhi did not work out. It seemed as if my invitation from the Divine had been misplaced.

But destiny had other plans.

Determined not to miss this once-in-a-lifetime event, I convinced my flatmate -- whose parents were also attending -- to join me. We secured a last-minute bus ticket and set off from Anand Vihar, Delhi, at 7 pm.

What should have been a 10 hour journey stretched endlessly due to massive traffic and, by morning, we had only reached Kanpur.

The seven hour delay tested our patience but, by 1 pm on February 15, we finally arrived at our tent accommodation; my parents had already taken their sacred dip in the morning.

The holy dip at the Sangam

Following my father's directions, my friend and I made our way toward the Sangam -- the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Pilgrims believe that the lower the gate number, the closer one gets to the holiest point so we pushed forward through Gate 1.

The air was thick with devotion and the echoing chants of 'Har Har Gange!'

As I stepped into the waters, an unexplainable serenity engulfed me. The icy embrace of the rivers sent shivers through my body but my soul felt an extraordinary warmth -- an overwhelming sense of clarity and peace. It was as if the sacred waters were washing away not just my sins but also my doubts and burdens.

With our spiritual rebirth complete, hunger took over. Having fasted before the holy dip, we eagerly sought the famous and traditional delicacies offered at the Kumbh Mela. The aroma of piping hot kachoris, puris and sweets filled the air, adding to the sensory richness of the experience.

A kaleidoscope of faith and culture

Post our meal, we explored the various akharas, witnessing sadhus in deep meditation, Naga babas covered in ash and spiritual gurus engaged in profound discourses. The sheer diversity of faith and devotion was mesmerising.

It was a living, breathing testament to India's spiritual depth and cultural glory.

Just as we were soaking in the divine energy, an unexpected wave of panic struck -- a fire had broken out in one of the tents. A hush spread through the crowd but the efficient disaster management teams swiftly controlled the situation.

Thanks to the meticulous planning by the Uttar Pradesh government, there were no casualties and the Mela continued uninterrupted.

A bittersweet goodbye

Time moved too quickly and we soon had to leave.

We had planned to meet my friend's parents but traffic held them back.

With heavy hearts, we boarded our bus at 9 pm, carrying with us the sacred echoes of the Ganges and the unforgettable impressions of this spiritual journey.

By dawn, we reached home -- our bodies exhausted but our souls rejuvenated.

Reflections on a Timeless Journey

My experience at Kumbh Mela 2025 was nothing short of divine.

From the trials of the travel to the serenity of the holy dip, every moment felt destined.

The top-notch arrangements ensured that millions could partake in this extraordinary gathering seamlessly.

As I step back into the routine of daily life, I carry with me a heart brimming with gratitude -- for my parents, for Maa Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Surya Devta and for the inexplicable magic of faith.

Until the next adventure -- Har Har Gange!