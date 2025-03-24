83% Engineers Jobless!

51% GenZ want to build multiple income streams through side hustles, freelancing and other gigs.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Unstop, the community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, said that 83 per cent of engineering school (E-school) graduates and 46 per cent of business school (B-school) graduates in 2025 remain without a job or internship offer, in its report Unstop Talent Report 2025.

51 per cent of GenZ professionals seek multiple income streams through freelancing and side hustle, with the number rising to 59 per cent among B-school students.

Two in three female Arts and Science graduates earn below Rs 6 lakh per annum while male counterparts largely surpass this. However, those from B-schools and E-schools reported pay parity.

The survey is based on responses of over 30,000 GenZ professionals and 700 HR executives, with 72 per cent of the participants from E-schools, 16 per cent from B-schools and 12 per cent from Arts, Science and Commerce colleges.

Key findings

77% GenZ want monthly or project-based reviews to stay on track.

71% recruiters still stick to traditional check-ins like annual, biannual, and quarterly reviews.

70% GenZ engage in case studies, ideathons, quizzes, and simulations. But only 25% recruiters prefer them as their first choice to engage talent.

Premier college tags have no impact on 73% recruiters.

One in four undergraduates had unpaid internships in 2024, a 2x jump from 1 in 8 in 2023.

25% offers now come from next-gen sectors, including e-commerce, startups, and product.

