HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 83% Engineers Jobless!

83% Engineers Jobless!

By Shivani Shinde, Business Standard
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 09:05 IST

x

51% GenZ want to build multiple income streams through side hustles, freelancing and other gigs.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Unstop, the community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, said that 83 per cent of engineering school (E-school) graduates and 46 per cent of business school (B-school) graduates in 2025 remain without a job or internship offer, in its report Unstop Talent Report 2025.

51 per cent of GenZ professionals seek multiple income streams through freelancing and side hustle, with the number rising to 59 per cent among B-school students.

Two in three female Arts and Science graduates earn below Rs 6 lakh per annum while male counterparts largely surpass this. However, those from B-schools and E-schools reported pay parity.

The survey is based on responses of over 30,000 GenZ professionals and 700 HR executives, with 72 per cent of the participants from E-schools, 16 per cent from B-schools and 12 per cent from Arts, Science and Commerce colleges.

Key findings

  • 51% GenZ want to build multiple income streams through side hustles, freelancing and other gigs. Among B-schools, this jumps to 59%.
  • Two in three Arts and Science female graduates earn less than Rs 6 LPA, while two in three male graduates cross this mark.
  • B-school and E-school show pay parity, ensuring a level playing field regardless of gender.
  • 77% GenZ want monthly or project-based reviews to stay on track.
  • 71% recruiters still stick to traditional check-ins like annual, biannual, and quarterly reviews.
  • 70% GenZ engage in case studies, ideathons, quizzes, and simulations. But only 25% recruiters prefer them as their first choice to engage talent.
  • Premier college tags have no impact on 73% recruiters.
  • One in four undergraduates had unpaid internships in 2024, a 2x jump from 1 in 8 in 2023.
  • 25% offers now come from next-gen sectors, including e-commerce, startups, and product.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shivani Shinde, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why 38% of IIT Graduates Are Unemployed
Why 38% of IIT Graduates Are Unemployed
Why 64% MTech Seats Are Vacant in India
Why 64% MTech Seats Are Vacant in India
AI Boom Fuels Demand for IT Specialists
AI Boom Fuels Demand for IT Specialists
'Son Scored 99.49 In JEE. What To Do?'
'Son Scored 99.49 In JEE. What To Do?'
20 Things To Do After IIT-JEE Main 2025
20 Things To Do After IIT-JEE Main 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Had Fruit Today? 8 Recipes For Fruity Delights

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Keep Your Lungs Safe

webstory image 3

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

VIDEOS

J-K: Apiculture farming receives spectacular boom in Udhampur3:03

J-K: Apiculture farming receives spectacular boom in...

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence1:21

Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh0:40

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD