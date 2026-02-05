7 Recipes By Star Chef Vikas Khanna

Chef Vikas Khanna has been shortlisted for the James Beard Awards 2026, placing him among the most revered names in the global culinary world.

Not only is this recognition a wonderful individual achievement, it is also a tribute to India's extraordinary culinary depth and regional diversity that continues to inspire kitchens across continents.

To mark this special moment, we bring you seven special recipes by Chef Khanna.

7 Chef d'ouvres from Vikas Khanna

1.Shigmoutsav Sol Kadi And Pongal Coconut Chutney Mousse

The chef served a seven-course, 26-dish meal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dinner for Fortune 500 CEOs in New York in 2015. He went for an interesting pairing for a starter.

Yes, a mousse crafted from coconut coconut chtuney is a great match with refreshing Sol Kadi -- traditional flavours, presented in a modern avatar.

Please find the recipe here: Shigmoutsav Sol Kadi And Pongal Coconut Chutney Mousse

2. Sarson Ka Saag

The winter greens made the hearty Vikas Khanna way. He uses plenty of garlic, butter and, interestingly, a dash of besan. Try making it for your family -- they'll love it.

Forget calories and cholesterol for a moment. One spoonful in and you'll wonder why this isn't something you eat every single day.

Please find the recipe here: Sarson Ka Saag

3. Crispy Okra Salad With Dried Mango Strips

Many of us tend to avoid bhindi or lady's fingers and in doing so, miss out on learning just how swadisht it is.

An Okra Salad is an excellent idea. Lightly-fried till golden and tossed with tangy dried mango strips, it turns a much-maligned vegetable into something genuinely craveable.

Please find the recipe here: Crispy Okra Salad With Dried Mango Strips

4. Persimmon-Vanilla Cobbler

Soft, ripe persimmons, now available in the Indian metros, meets the gentle perfume of vanilla in a warming winter-perfect cobbler that feels both rustic and refined. Baked until golden and bubbling at the edges, it's serve just warm, on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Please find the recipe here: Persimmon-Vanilla Cobbler

5. Beetroot Poriyal

This recipe proves that the simplest dishes are often the most rewarding. Gently stir-fried with mustard seeds, curry leaves and a touch of coconut, it lets the natural sweetness of beetroot shine through.

Please find the recipe here: Beetroot Poriyal

6. Anar Dana Jeera Goli

Sweet, sour and gently spiced, the classic digestive gets a fresh lift with tangy pomegranate seeds and roasted cumin. Pop one after a meal, and it refreshes the palate and settles the stomach.

Please find the recipe here: Anar Dana Jeera Goli

7. Satpura

Satpura is a seven-layered (or more if you like) puff pastry with a warm, velvety spiced potato filling in the centre. You could think of it as a variation of the famous samosa, just a little lighter and with a delicious crunch.

Please find the recipe here: Satpura