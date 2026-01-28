Recipe: Sunita's Mangalorean Pumpkin Roti

Pumpkin Roti or Bhopla Da Rotti is our dear colleague Hitesh Harisinghani's favourite breakfast.

"It's not only delicious but healthy too," he says. "I first tasted it when my grandmother Revathi Thimappa Kotian made it and it's been my fave ever since. My grandmother learned it from a neighbour, who hailed from Karkala in Udupi. Now my mother makes it and all of us in the family and in the office cherish it wholeheartedly."

Try Sunita Harisinghani's special Mangalorean recipe that's a pleasant melange of flavours with the pumpkin's mild sweetness competing with the savouriness of the other ingredients.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Pumpkin Roti

Servings: Makes 6-7 rotis

Ingredients

250-300 gm lal bhopla or kadu or red pumpkin, peeled, grated

150-200 gm rava or semolina

2 mediun onions, chopped onions

1 medium-sized potato, boiled, peeled, mashed

3-4 green chillies, less spicy variety, chopped

½-inch piece ginger, grated

100 gm yoghurt

Handful chopped fresh methi or fenugreek leaves

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

8-10 curry leaves, chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Ghee or oil for frying the rotis

Method

In a bowl, add the grated pumpkin and mix in the chopped onions, potato, rava, green chillies, yoghurt, grated ginger, chopped methi leaves, chopped coriander leaves, curry leaves, salt.

Mix well and keep aside for 10 minutes Grease a griddle or tava with ghee/oil and heat.

Take a large ball-sized quantity of the batter mixture and gently spread it on the pan with your hand. Fry over medium heat till light brown and flip over and let it cook for 3-4 minutes more. Serve hot with tea/coffee.

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.