Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Sunita's Mangalorean Pumpkin Roti

Recipe: Sunita's Mangalorean Pumpkin Roti

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 28, 2026 12:39 IST

Pumpkin Roti or Bhopla Da Rotti is our dear colleague Hitesh Harisinghani's favourite breakfast.

"It's not only delicious but healthy too," he says. "I first tasted it when my grandmother Revathi Thimappa Kotian made it and it's been my fave ever since. My grandmother learned it from a neighbour, who hailed from Karkala in Udupi. Now my mother makes it and all of us in the family and in the office cherish it wholeheartedly."

Try Sunita Harisinghani's special Mangalorean recipe that's a pleasant melange of flavours with the pumpkin's mild sweetness competing with the savouriness of the other ingredients.

Pumpkin Roti

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Pumpkin Roti

Servings: Makes 6-7 rotis

Ingredients

  • 250-300 gm lal bhopla or kadu or red pumpkin, peeled, grated
  • 150-200 gm rava or semolina
  • 2 mediun onions, chopped onions
  • 1 medium-sized potato, boiled, peeled, mashed
  • 3-4 green chillies, less spicy variety, chopped
  • ½-inch piece ginger, grated
  • 100 gm yoghurt
  • Handful chopped fresh methi or fenugreek leaves
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
  • 8-10 curry leaves, chopped
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • Ghee or oil for frying the rotis

Method

  • In a bowl, add the grated pumpkin and mix in the chopped onions, potato, rava, green chillies, yoghurt, grated ginger, chopped methi leaves, chopped coriander leaves, curry leaves, salt.
    Mix well and keep aside for 10 minutes
  • Grease a griddle or tava with ghee/oil and heat.
    Take a large ball-sized quantity of the batter mixture and gently spread it on the pan with your hand.
    Fry over medium heat till light brown and flip over and let it cook for 3-4 minutes more.
  • Serve hot with tea/coffee.

Sunita Harisinghani

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.

 
SUNITA HARISINGHANI
